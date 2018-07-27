Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Reportedly Engaged: All the Signs She Was 'The One'

When fashion label Ralph Lauren dressed both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for the 2017 Met Gala, little did they realize the enormity of the connection they were helping form. The stunning 36-year-old actress and hunky 25-year-old pop star discovered they were donning the same designer and decided to attend the event together, and while it seems romance didn’t bloom until earlier this year, their whirlwind, adventurous, globetrotting courtship has captured worldwide attention.



Now, with multiple outlets reporting the two are engaged, fans are bracing themselves for what could be the Bollywood wedding of the decade -- and a source tells ET that friends and family would hardly be surprised by such news. “This is the happiest Nick has ever been,” the source says. “The way he is with Priyanka is like nothing they’ve ever seen between him and any other girl he’s dated. His family adores her. He is over the moon for her and knew immediately she was the one.”

And, judging by Chopra’s recent interview with ET, she couldn’t be happier about the prospect of tying the knot. “I love the idea of getting married,” she dished during the Saks x Vogue event in New York earlier this month. “I totally want to get married at some point.”



Let's now take a look back at the couple’s captivating romance.

A Night at the Ball

Chopra wore a custom gold gown with a dramatically long train and Jonas donned a snazzy, geometric patterned jacket, white shirt and bow tie to the 2017 Met Gala. It would be a year before they were reported to be romantically involved, but their ease and great form on the red carpet naturally stirred talk of a potential romance, and body language expert Blanca Cobb saw clear signs of attraction and protectiveness from Jonas while analyzing snaps of the two for Elite Daily.

“We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and we decided to go together,” Chopra explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “We were on the same table and we already knew each other. So, he was like, ‘Hey, you wanna go together?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, OK, let’s go together.’ It ended up working out.”

Of course, if you ask Dwayne Johnson, he also helped play Cupid for the pair. "I take credit. Baywatch and Jumanji," Johnson recently joked to ET, referring to working with Chopra in 2017’s Baywatch, and with Jonas in last year's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. "I did it, yes. If they're happy."

A Memorable Memorial Day Weekend

From musicals to yacht escapades, things appeared to be heating up as the two spent an epic holiday weekend together this past May. Catching Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl, they then hit up a Dodgers game, where an onlooker told ET the stars looked “very happy” and were “super smiley.” “They sat really close and were talking to each other a lot during the game,” the eyewitness added.

The fun continued on Memorial Day when they joined actors Chord Overstreet and Wilmer Valderrama along with other pals to soak up the sun on a yacht. But in a clear sign that the two were smitten, they still hadn’t gotten enough of each other despite seemingly spending every waking moment together over the weekend. By Thursday, they were spotted out together once again, for a dinner date in West Hollywood, where a source told ET they were “cozied up at a table.”

A Little Instagram Flirting

Too cute! After the Quantico actress shared a snap showing her enjoying an In-N-Out meal in June, Jonas couldn’t help but publicly comment on her gorgeous grin. “That smile,” the former Jonas Brothers singer wrote, along with a red heart emoji.

A Wedding Date!

After being snapped touching down at JFK Airport in New York City in June, the two signaled they were taking things to a whole new level by attending a Jonas family wedding together. Donning a gorgeous, gold gown, Chopra was photographed leaving a hotel arm in arm with Jonas as they attended his cousin, Rachel Tamburelli’s, New Jersey nuptials. It seemed the happy occasion was the perfect opportunity for Jonas to introduce Chopra to his brother, Kevin, his wife, Danielle, and the rest of the clan.



A Social Media Declaration

What could be more serious than attending a family wedding together? Becoming Instagram official! Seemingly confirming he had found that special someone, Jonas sweetly shared Chopra’s first appearance on his Instagram account and let’s just say, an emoji says a thousand words. In the video posted by Jonas while the two were in India together, Chopra is seen smiling as she run towards her beau on a balcony while wearing a full-length gown. “Her,” the “Jealous” singer simply captioned the video, alongside a telling, smiley face emoji with heart eyes.

Five days later, Chopra reciprocated the social media love by sharing a photo of Jonas and another man standing by the ocean and captioning the pic, “My favorite men,” along with the same smiley face emoji with heart eyes which Jonas had used days earlier.

A Homeland Visit

The pair’s gushy Instagram posts came as they enjoyed a rendezvous to India, where a source told ET that Jonas met Chopra’s mom, Madhu, as well as her brother and some close friends. They also attended a pre-engagement bash for Indian businessman Akash Ambani and diamond heiress Shloka Mehta, appearing unfazed by paparazzi as they arrived hand in hand to the extravagant event in Mumbai, with Chopra wearing a stunning red-and-silver sari while Jonas sported a dapper blue suit.



An Official Fangirl

With a new month, came a new adventure abroad for the pair. According to an ET source, hours after their Mumbai party outing, Jonas and Chopra hopped on a plane to Brazil for Jonas’ Villa Mix Festival performance. “They’re inseparable,” the source said. “They’re spending a lot of time together and are really enjoying each other’s company.” Embracing her fangirl concert moment, Chopra took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of Jonas onstage and even wrote, “Him,” on the image, echoing Jonas’ previous post.

Courtesy of Instagram

A Double JoBro Date

Having proved they don’t do holiday weekends by halves over Memorial Day weekend, the couple set out for an equally fun Fourth of July, joining Jonas’ brother, Joe, and his fiancée, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, for a summer bike ride around New York City. It seemed to be the beginning of some fun family hangs, as the foursome were then joined by eldest Jonas brother, Kevin, for a group dinner in London recently.

A Ring!

By early July, the two were spotted wearing matching gold bands. Chopra wore hers on her right ring finger, while Nick’s was seen on his right middle finger. Jonas was also wearing the piece of jewelry during his MTV Movie & TV Awards performance in June.

A Birthday to Remember

As she celebrated her 36th birthday in London, England, on July 18, Jonas was by her side, the pair enjoying a night out at Chiltern Firehouse. According to People, it’s on this special day that Jonas popped the question, having bought an engagement ring at a Tiffany store. The engagement reports came after Indian film director Ali Abbas Zafar revealed that Chopra was leaving his project, adding that “the reason is very, very special.”

Getty Images

Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life 😊😉😍 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 27, 2018

Reps for Jonas and Chopra would not comment on engagement reports. See more on the couple below.

