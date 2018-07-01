Priyanka Chopra Gushes Over Nick Jonas at His Concert in Brazil

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue to showcase their adoration for each other.

The singer was performing at a festival in Brazil on Saturday night with a very special person watching in the audience. Of course we’re referring to Priyanka, who posted a sweet message for Nick.

“Him,” she captioned a photo of the crooner on her Instagram Stories as he performed, along with a heart-eyes emoji. Nick can be seen looking out at the crowd on one of the festival’s circular screens. This post appears to be something of a response to a similar image from the former boy bander.

On June 22, Nick shared a photo Priyanka smiling on what appears to be a balcony. “Her,” he captioned the intimate photo.

This new image arrives soon after a source told ET that the couple is already getting serious and are very happy together. The source also said that the couple’s recent trip to India included Nick’s first meeting with Priyanka’s mother, Madhu.

While in India, the couple attended the pre-engagement party for Akash Ambani, a wealthy businessman. Nick and Priyanka held hands as they arrived; clearly not hiding their relationship.

