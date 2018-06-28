Priyanka Chopra Gets Real About Conquering Self Doubt & Taking Time for Yourself

Priyanka Chopra wants to change people's perception of what's considered beautiful.

The 35-year-old Quantico star opened up in an interview withAllure magazine published on Thursday about wanting the world to rethink how it sees beauty, as well as having more women take time for themselves.

"You see so many women, different sizes, modeling, acting, taking their strength, but it's the mindset that needs to change, of society, of men, of people -- that view where a woman in a plus size should not be a check in the box," the Indian actress expresses. "Or a woman of color should not be a check in the box. Or a woman shouldn't be a check in the box.”

“Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. And everyone doesn't look the same way, so the world needs to be trained to see beauty differently," she passionately says.

Chopra started her career in beauty pageants, going on to become Miss World, but she knows that many people have conflicting opinions about those competitions.

“I feel like in an evolved world, where we are today, as long as a woman understands that that's not [her] only option. And then chooses to do it. Who is anyone to judge her?” she says. “But when women are made to feel like your only option to succeed is to be OK with being objectified or being made to feel stupid...then it's wrong.”

For Chopra, she says that in India the context for beauty pageants is totally different and it's helped her do so many amazing things for her country, as well as charity work with UNICEF. But, she's also felt the pressure of looking her best and always put together, especially in the entertainment industry.

“It's a necessary evil to look the best that you can. But I'm also the kind of girl who likes to be turned out. I like to get dressed up," the brunette beauty stresses, adding that she thinks women don't prioritize themselves enough.

“I'm not saying become vain and narcissistic. But I'm saying sometimes, you just need a moment. And give yourself that minute. Just that minute helps so much," she explains. "Whatever you need to be fabulous."

She also makes it known that women don't have to compete with one another and instead lift each other up.

"We've always been told that only one of us can win and only the best one will get the cutest boy and only the best one will get the job, that we spent so much time elbowing each other out of the way, pulling each other down," she says in an accompanying Allure YouTube video. "Can we, for a second, love ourselves?"

Instead of putting yourself down, she says to recognize the self-hate that you're inflicting not only on yourself but others.

