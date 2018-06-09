Priyanka Chopra and ABC Apologize Over Controversial 'Quantico' Episode

Piyanka Chopra is not happy with a recent episode of her ABC series,Quantico.

The 35-year-old actress took to Twitter on Saturday to apologize and speak out against last week's episode of the drama, titled "The Blood of Romeo," after fans were upset at the show's depiction of Indian terrorists.

The episode, which aired on June 1, saw Chopra's character, FBI agent Alex Parrish, derailing a terrorist attack by Indian nationalists, who sought to blame the planned violence on Pakistan, just days before a summit between India and Pakistan.

"I'm extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico," Chopra wrote on Twitter. "That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I'm a proud Indian and that will never change."

I’m extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I'm a proud Indian and that will never change. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 9, 2018

ABC also issued an apology for the episode in a statement to ET.

"ABC Studios and the executive producers of Quantico would like to extend an apology to our audience who were offended by the most recent episode, 'The Blood of Romeo,'" the statement read. "The episode has stirred a lot of emotion, much of which is unfairly aimed at Priyanka Chopra, who didn’t create the show, nor does she write or direct it. She has no involvement in the casting of the show or the storylines depicted in the series."

"Quantico is a work of fiction. The show has featured antagonists of many different ethnicities and backgrounds, but in this case we inadvertently and regrettably stepped into a complex political issue," the statement continued. "It was certainly not our intention to offend anyone.”

Quantico was canceled by ABC in May. Its third season, which concludes on Aug. 3, will be its last.

