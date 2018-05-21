​2018 TV Cheat Sheet: Which Shows Are Canceled or Renewed? See the Complete List!

It's time to see if your favorite TV shows are coming back!

Every May, television executives at the five broadcast networks -- ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC -- decide which shows to bring back for another season, which ones to say goodbye to for good and which new dramas and comedies to debut on the small screen. Now that the dust has settled, we have a better picture of which stars we'll be seeing on TV during the upcoming 2018-19 season.

To help you sort through the overwhelming amount of TV news out there, ET is bringing back its annual TV Cheat Sheet, so you can have a one-stop-shop master list of all the renewals and cancellations from the Big 5 networks.

And as the final decisions trickle in, we'll continue to update this list as they come through. So be sure to check back here to learn the fate of those network bubble shows!

ABC

'Roseanne' ABC

Renewed:

American Housewife - Season 3

American Idol - Season 2

The Bachelor - Season 23

Bachelor in Paradise - Season 5 (returns Summer 2018)

The Bachelorette - Season 14 (returns May 28)

Black-ish - Season 6

Child Support - Season 2

Dancing With the Stars - Season 27

For the People - Season 2

Fresh Off the Boat - Season 5

Grey's Anatomy - Season 15

How to Get Away With Murder - Season 5

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD - Season 6 (Final Season)

Match Game - Season 4

Modern Family - Season 10

Roseanne - Season 11

Shark Tank - Season 10

Speechless - Season 3

Splitting Up Together - Season 2

Station 19 - Season 2

Canceled:

Alex, Inc.

Boy Band

The Crossing

Deception

Designated Survivor

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World

Marvel's Inhumans

The Mayor

Quantico

Somewhere Between

Ten Days in the Valley

The Toy Box

Final Season:

The Middle

Once Upon a Time

Scandal

New Shows Premiering in 2018-19:

The Fix

Grand Hotel

The Kids Are Alright

A Million Little Things

The Rookie

Schooled

Single Parents

Take Two

Whiskey Cavalier

CBS

'SWAT' CBS

Renewed:

48 Hours - Season 31

60 Minutes - Season 51

The Amazing Race

The Big Bang Theory

Blue Bloods - Season 9

Bull - Season 3

Celebrity Big Brother

Criminal Minds - Season 14

Elementary - Season 7

Hawaii Five-0 - Season 9

Instinct - Season 2

Life in Pieces - Season 4

MacGyver - Season 3

Madam Secretary - Season 5

Man With a Plan - Season 3

Mom - Season 6

NCIS - Season 16

NCIS: Los Angeles - Season 10

NCIS: New Orleans - Season 5

SEAL Team - Season 2

Survivor - through Season 38

SWAT - Season 2

Young Sheldon - Season 2

On the Bubble:

Code Black

Canceled:

9JKL

Kevin Can Wait

Living Biblically

Me, Myself & I

Wisdom of the Crowd

Scorpion

Superior Donuts

Zoo

New Shows Premiering in 2018-19:

The Code

Fam

FBI

God Friended Me

Happy Together

Magnum, P.I.

Murphy Brown

The Neighborhood

The Red Line

The CW

'Jane the Virgin' The CW

Renewed:

The 100 - Season 6

Arrow - Season 7

Black Lightning - Season 2

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend - Season 4 (Final Season)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow - Season 4

Dynasty - Season 2

The Flash - Season 5

iZombie - Season 5 (Final Season)

Jane the Virgin - Season 5 (Final Season)

Riverdale - Season 3

Supergirl - Season 5

Supernatural - Season 14

Canceled:

Life Sentence

Valor

Final Season:

The Originals

New Shows Premiering in 2018-19:

All American

Charmed

In the Dark

Legacies

Roswell, New Mexico

Fox

'The Resident' Fox

Renewed:

9-1-1 - Season 2

Bob's Burgers - Season 9

Empire - Season 5

Family Guy - Season 17

The Four: Battle for Stardom - Season 2 (returns June 7)

The Gifted - Season 2

Gotham - Season 5 (Final Season)

Hell's Kitchen - Season 18

Lethal Weapon - Season 3

The Orville - Season 2

The Resident - Season 2

The Simpsons - Season 30

On the Bubble:

Ghosted

LA to Vegas

Canceled:

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (moved to NBC)

The Exorcist

The Last Man on Earth

Lucifer

The Mick

Final Season:

New Girl

Prison Break (may return in future)

The X-Files

New Shows Premiering in 2018-19:

The Cool Kids

Last Man Standing (revived from ABC)

The Passage

Proven Innocent

Rel

NBC

'The Good Place' NBC

Renewed:

American Nina Warrior - Season 10 (returns May 30)

America's Got Talent - Season 13 (returns May 29)

A.P. Bio - Season 2

The Blacklist - Season 6

Blindspot - Season 4

Chicago Fire - Season 7

Chicago Med - Season 4

Chicago P.D. - Season 6

Dateline - Season 28

Ellen's Game of Games - Season 2

Good Girls - Season 2

The Good Place - Season 3

Law & Order: SVU - Season 20

Midnight, Texas - Season 2

Superstore - Season 4

This Is Us - Season 3

The Voice - Season 15

The Wall - Season 3

Trial & Error - Season 2 (returns July 19)

Will & Grace - through Season 11

World of Dance - through Season 3

On the Bubble:

Champions

Law & Order: True Crime (may return in future)

Timeless

Canceled:

The Brave

Great News

The Night Shift

Rise

Taken

Final Season:

Shades of Blue

New Shows Premiering in 2018-19:

Abby's

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (revived from Fox)

The Enemy Within

I Feel Bad

The InBetween

Manifest

New Amsterdam

The Village

