Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Spotted Together at JFK Airport -- See the Pic!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are on the move!

The rumored couple was spotted with coffee in hand as they touched down at JFK Airport in New York City on Friday. Chopra, 35, looked ready for summer in a chic pink ensemble, accessorizing with a white jacket, cool Python Sella Bag by Tod's and cat eye sunglasses. Jonas, 25, meanwhile, looked casual in black skinny jeans, a T-shirt and denim jacket.

Their trip comes just a week after a source spotted the two enjoying a romantic dinner date at Toca Madera in West Hollywood, California, where they "cozied up at a table."

"The pair were very affectionate with one another, with Priyanka running her hands through his hair as they cozied up together at their corner table in the garden patio,” the source said. “They were cute and seemed to be enjoying each other's company, laughing and smiling.”

The twosome were seen together during several outings over Memorial Day weekend last month -- a year after walking the red carpet together at the 2017 Met Gala.

Chopra was quizzed about a possible romance with Jonas after the event last year. When asked by Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live if there were any "flirtatious vibes" between the good-looking stars, Chopra coyly replied, "We didn't have time yet, maybe next time we meet."

And when Cohen point-blank asked if there was a "possibility" of Chopra dating Jonas in the future, she dodged the question, exclaiming, "Listen, these questions on this show..."

