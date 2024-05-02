Why Jennifer Garner Hasn't Been to the Met Gala in 17 Years

Jennifer Garner made her Met Gala debut in 2007, accompanied by the legendary designer Valentino Garavani, and hasn't returned since.

Together, they captivated onlookers with Garner adorned in a "magical" cardinal red Valentino strapless gown, exuding elegance and sophistication. The theme of the night, "Poiret: King of Fashion," set the stage for a showcase of sleek floor-length dresses, metallic ensembles, and voluminous gowns, all adhering to the event's sartorial directives.

Reflecting on her experience, Garner recently revealed her decision to eschew subsequent Met Galas in a makeup tutorial for Vogue. "I went to the Met ball exactly one time, um, I found it a little bit scary, so I haven't been back," she confessed, shedding light on her absence from subsequent editions of the illustrious event. Despite the irresistible allure of the fashion-forward affair, Garner's initial foray left an indelible impression, both for its enchanting ambiance and the esteemed company she kept.

Actress Jennifer Garner attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala "Poiret: King Of Fashion" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2007 in New York City. - Peter Kramer/Getty Images

While Garner's absence may leave fashion aficionados longing for her return to the Met Gala's hallowed halls, her decision to prioritize comfort and personal well-being, a testament to her self-care, speaks volumes. Her inaugural appearance, marked by the ethereal beauty of her Valentino creation and the esteemed presence of its creator, remains a cherished memory in the annals of Met Gala history.

Despite her mixed feelings about her Gala experience, the actress couldn't help but admire her stunning attire. In 2018, more than a decade after her initial wearing of the gown, Garner gave it a heartfelt shoutout on Instagram.

Valentino Garavani and Jennifer Garner attend The COSTUME INSTITUTE Gala in honor of "POIRET: KING OF FASHION" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2007 in New York City. - BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Accompanying a chic throwback picture of herself donning the vibrant red, strapless ensemble, Garner divulged her candid thoughts on the outfit. "You will never appreciate using the bathroom alone until you've been sewn into a dress," she humorously remarked.

The 2024 Met Gala’s theme -- "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" -- is a nod to fashion history. The Metropolitan Museum of Art's exhibition theme -- curated and organized by The Costume Institute -- will feature 250 items from its permanent collection displayed in a new, innovative way.

