Ben Affleck is doing all he can to be supportive of his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, as she mourns the death of her father.

A source tells ET that the 51-year-old actor and director has been "actively involved" with his 52-year-old former spouse as she grieves and "is supportive across the board."

"He has been checking in on her and making sure she knows he is there for her since her dad's passing. It was the kids' grandfather and Ben and him always got along," the source adds. "He considered him family and always will."

Garner shared the news that her father, William Garner, "passed peacefully" at the age of 85 last month.

"We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away— valid question)," she shared on Instagram, alongside a collage of family photos. "While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85 year old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners."

However, Garner wrote, "Today is for gratitude."



"We are grateful for Dad’s gentle demeanor and quiet strength," she wrote. "For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad. We are grateful for his work ethic, leadership and faith."

Jennifer Garner poses with parents William and Patricia at the 2004 premiere of 'Elektra.' - Getty Images for Twentieth Century Fox

The source also tells ET that "beyond dealing with this loss," Garner has been "in a happy place" as she and Affleck continue co-parenting their children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 11.

"Jennifer is in a very happy place and gets along with Ben and Jen[nifer Lopez]. Jennifer and Jen have gotten closer, which is nice for both of them. Jennifer Garner and John Miller are doing well and they have talked about escalating their relationship to the next level," the source adds of Garner and Affleck's respective partners.

The actress has been quietly dating John Miller since 2018 while Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, 54, rekindled their romance in 2021 and got married in Las Vegas on July 16 -- three months following their engagement.

"Jen and Ben are doing well and are very happy together. Their kids bring them even closer together and keep them humble," the source shares of Affleck and his superstar wife. "Jen and Ben are supportive of one another and just want the best for their relationship and family. Their kids love being a blended family and mesh well together. They're all kind and get along well."

Lopez shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, whom she was married to from 2004-2014.

Most recently, the couple has made headlines after having their relationship highlighted in Lopez's documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told. In the doc, Lopez and Affleck recount their devastating breakup and reflect on their love today.

The appearance of love in her life inspired Lopez to pen her new album, This Is Me... Now, and prompted her to create a musical experience of the same name too.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez - Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

While the public's response to Lopez's recent releases have been polarizing, the source tells ET that the singer hasn't been giving "outside hate" much attention. "She has always had to deal with criticism and knows that she is misunderstood by some. She realizes that will always be the case because she's an artist and there are people who don't get her or know her," the source shares.

The source adds: "Ben is 100 percent supportive of Jen and keeps it real with her. They both know this is part of the business and remind each other that you can't please everyone. They acknowledge what really matters, lift each other up, and encourage each other's talents and capabilities."

As for the couple's future, the source shares that Lopez and Affleck are looking into new housing. "Jen and Ben would love to get a place in New York and are open to buying. It just depends because it has to be perfect and something they really want to invest in. Jen is a New York girl at heart and loves being back close to where she was raised," the source says.

