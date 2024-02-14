Jennifer Lopez's cinematic original is full of big moments. This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, which was released Feb. 16 on Prime Video, featured Ben Affleck, celebrity cameos and plenty of love.

The musical experience opened with Lopez telling the story of Alida and Taroo, two Puerto Rican star-crossed lovers who were turned into a red flower and a hummingbird by the gods. Lopez was seen riding on the back of a motorcycle, and at the end of the experience, the person driving the bike was revealed to be Affleck.

Lopez continued the experience by revealing that she said she wanted to be "in love" as a little girl, and now feels as if she works in a "heart factory." Lopez proceeds to break out into song with the factor workers, performing "Hearts and Flowers."

Later, Lopez sang "Rebound," after which she broke down the glass house and escaped celebrities, including Jane Fonda, Trevor Noah, Kim Petras, Keke Palmer, Post Malone, Sofia Vergara, Jay Shetty, Jenifer Lewis, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Sadhguru, who all, as part of the Zodiacal Counsel, explained why her love life wasn't working out.

Elsewhere, Fonda called Lopez a "gluten for punishment" as Lopez's "Can't Get Enough" music video played, featuring Tony Bellissimo, Derek Hough and Trevor Jackson as her three husbands. Lopez continued by ending all three marriages, as the Zodiacal Counsel discussed who she could be matched with next.

Later, when Lopez returned home drunk from a date, Lopez's friends tell her that she might be a sex and/or relationship addict, a reveal that lands the singer back in Fat Joe's office. He referred her to "Love Addicts Anonymous," after which Lopez proceeded to sing "Broken Like Me" and burn love letters.

After the meeting, Lopez returned to Fat Joe, and he encouraged her to apologize to her younger self. She did just that, before singing "This Is Me... Now" and fixing her broken heart.

A performance of "Midnight Trip to Vegas" followed, as did Lopez's reveal that she feels content with herself and fine being single. As Lopez sang "Hummingbird," Affleck was revealed as the motorcycle rider from the beginning of the cinematic experience.

"You can never give up," Lopez told Fat Joe.

When ET spoke to Lopez ahead of This Is Me...Now's release, she revealed of the cinematic experience, "I created this cinematic experience and that kind of was just born from being in the studio and realizing that the music, although it told a beautiful story, it didn't tell the whole story."

"I sat with Dave Meyers, who directed it, and I I said, you know, this is what happened. This is where I'm at in my life. This is what I want to say. This is what I want to share. This is what I've learned," she added. "I want to put that into this artistic piece and he was like, 'Let’s do it. Let's go,' and he really elevated it to a level that I could've never imagined. It's quite moving and beautiful, so I'm excited."

