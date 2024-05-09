Miss Hawaii USA Savannah Gankiewicz has been named Miss USA 2023 following Noelia Voigt's resignation earlier this week.

"I fully support and respect Noelia's decision to step down, and I stand in solidarity with mental health awareness," Gankiewicz, 28, said in a statement shared to the Miss USA website on Thursday. "I accept the crown knowing that I have been uplifted by my supporters, family, friends, and the people of Hawaii throughout this journey. I accept this title on their behalf."

On her own Instagram page, Gankiewicz shared a longer message about her decision to accept the crown and her support for Voigt, who announced on Monday that she would be stepping down from her post in order to prioritize her mental health.

"Please know that my decision to accept the Miss USA crown was not one that was made lightly," wrote Gankiewicz, who will be crowned on Wednesday, May 15. "I stand with Noelia and admire her strength to step down and prioritize her mental health. Noelia, it was the honor of a lifetime to share the stage with you during your crowning moment and I will you all the best in your next chapter."

"With the little time I have as Miss USA, it is my intention to bring attention and focus onto the rebuilding of Lahaina on my island of Maui," she added. "I also look forward to helping the 2024 delegates transition into a new era of Miss USA."

Following Voigt's announcement -- as well as the resignation of Miss Teen USA 2023 UmaSofia Srivastava days later -- dozens of her fellow 2023 Miss USA competitors shared a joint statement to social media, declaring that they supported her decision to resign and calling on the Miss USA organization to release her from any nondisclosure agreement that might be preventing her from sharing more of her story.

Gankiewicz did not share the post, but ET spoke with one queen who did: Miss Nevada 2023 Josie Nicole Stephens.

"I think the most important thing is transparency -- transparency on both sides," Stephens explained of the message she and her fellow competitors wanted to send with their posts. "I want to hear from the organization. I want to hear their story, as well as [allow] Noelia and UmaSofia the option to tell their story."

"We need full transparency, especially for the women who are to come after us," she continued. "They need to know what exactly they’re putting themselves, the situation that they’re putting themselves into."

