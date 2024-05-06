Noelia Voigt, the reigning Miss USA, is stepping down to focus on her mental health.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the 24-year-old model and author announced that less than a year after winning the title, she is resigning from the position. Addressing her 106,000 followers, she expressed her gratitude while announcing the "tough decision."

"In life, I strongly value the importance of making decisions that feel best for you and your mental health. As individuals, we grow through experiencing different things in life that lead us to learning more about ourselves," she began her post, which showed a lengthy written statement.

"Sadly, I have made the very tough decision to resign from the title of Miss USA 2023," Voigt continued.

In September, Voigt competed on behalf of Utah in the Miss USA competition, ultimately beating out Miss Hawaii Savannah Gankiewicz, who took second, and Miss Wisconsin Alexis Loomans. At the time, she said that her primary goal should she win would be to connect with the diverse citizens of the United States and advocate for the causes near and dear to her heart, including anti-bullying and dating violence awareness.

"As a bilingual Venezuelan-American woman, I plan to connect with that community of people because the United States of America is a diverse country and a Miss USA needs to be able to represent every community no matter their background, their race, their ethnicity, anything and I would like to be that Miss USA," she said, per Womens Wear Daily.

In her post on Monday, Voigt echoed her statements from the competition and said that she considers it the honor of a lifetime to be a "fervent" advocate for important causes, including anti-bullying awareness. In 2021, she penned Maddie the BRAVE, about standing up to bullying.

"Every time someone asked me what my favorite part of being Miss USA was, I would always share with them how much I loved getting to work with Smile Train, being a fervent advocate for anti-bullying, dating violence awareness and prevention, immigration rights and reform, and shedding light on my roots as the first Venezuelan-American woman to win Miss USA," she wrote.

Noelia Voight at the 'Mary and George' premiere in April - Getty Images

"Never could I have imagined the journey that my childhood dream would take me on. Constant and consistent hard work and dedication all lead me to where I am today, and I hope that over the last seven years of competing in pageantry and sharing my journey with you all is something that inspires you to never give up on your dreams, whatever they may be," Voigt -- who competed in the Miss Universe pageant in November shared."

She concluded her post by telling her followers about the "eternal gratitude" she has for the opportunity and saying she considers this just the beginning of a new and exciting journey.

"Deep down I know that this is just the beginning of a new chapter for me, and my hope is that I continue to inspire others to remain steadfast, prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice, and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain," she wrote.

