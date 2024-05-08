Miss Teen USA 2023 UmaSofia Srivastava has announced that she will be relinquishing her crown, just two days after Miss USA Noelia Voigt announced that she would also be stepping down from her post.

Srivastava shared her decision in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, writing, "After careful consideration, I've decided to resign as I find that my personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization."

The 17-year-old, who represented New Jersey in the national pageant, shared that she was honored to take top honors in the competition as a first-generation Mexican-Indian American, writing that she plans to continue advocating for education and acceptance and spreading the message of her multi-lingual children's book, The White Jaguar.

"This work has always been my TRUE purpose," she wrote in part. "At the end of the day, I am so lucky to have had the privilege of this experience, but if this is just a chapter, I know that the story of my life will truly be incredible."

"Most importantly, thank you to those who have supported me for whom I am and have always been, not for who I've momentarily become," she concluded.

Earlier this week, Voigt, who won the Miss USA crown as Miss Utah, shared that she would also be stepping down from her post, in order to prioritize her mental health.

"In life, I strongly value the importance of making decisions that feel best for you and your mental health. As individuals, we grow through experiencing different things in life that lead us to learning more about ourselves," she wrote in a lengthy statement.

"Never could I have imagined the journey that my childhood dream would take me on," Voigt continued. "Constant and consistent hard work and dedication all lead me to where I am today, and I hope that over the last seven years of competing in pageantry and sharing my journey with you all is something that inspires you to never give up on your dreams, whatever they may be."

Voigt -- the first Venezuelan-American to win Miss USA -- represented the United States at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant last November, finishing in the top 20.

"Deep down I know that this is just the beginning of a new chapter for me, and my hope is that I continue to inspire others to remain steadfast, prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice, and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain," she concluded.

RELATED CONTENT: