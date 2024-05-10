Ryan Gosling plans to be with wife Eva Mendes for the rest of his life. The 43-year-old Fall Guy star shared new details about his private, longtime romance with the actress during The Colbert Questionert segment on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

In the segment which aired on Thursday night, Gosling answered a variety of questions -- from silly to serious. He revealed that the last celebrity he asked for an autograph from was comedian Jim J. Bullock, revealing the signature was for Mendes.

"The last person I got was Jim J. Bullock, for Eva. She's a big Jim J. Bullock fan," he said.

When host Colbert asked Gosling to "describe the rest of your life in five words," the father of two quickly replied, "Run it by Eva first."

The longtime couple met on the set of the film The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, and now share two daughters together -- Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 8.

And though they don't walk red carpets together, Gosling and Mendes show their support for one another in other ways. Mendes is known for hyping up her husband on social media, while Gosling tends to make his statements through fashion, recently wearing a shirt with the title of Mendes' children's book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries, on the Fall Guy press tour.

Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu perform I'm Just Ken onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. - Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Gosling recently opened up to WSJ. Magazine about how becoming a parent impacted his career decisions.

"I don't really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place," he shared. "This moment is what I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us. The decisions I make, I make them with Eva and we make them with our family in mind first."

And in March, Mendes spoke with the Today show about her decision to step away from acting to raise the couple's children.

"It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, 'OK, he's going to work and I'm going to work. I'm just going to work here,'" she said. "He went and he did his job. He just happens to be really good at his job. And he did it and he came home."

RELATED CONTENT: