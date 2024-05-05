Eva Mendes is showing love to her man, Ryan Gosling, by supporting his new film, The Fall Guy.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, the 50-year-old Hitch actress urged her 6.4 million followers to grab tickets for Gosling's latest flick, which sees the Oscar nominee, 43, play a Hollywood stuntman tasked with tracking down the main star of the movie he is filming.

Throughout the press tour -- which included an appearance on Saturday Night Live in early April and an action-filled red carpet premiere in Hollywood -- Gosling and Mendes have gone back and forth showing support for each other, including one interview where the La La Land actor wore a T-shirt advertising his wife's upcoming children's book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries.

The latest nod comes from Mendes, who used her social media page to share a side-by-side photo of herself and her man in matching metallic gold outfits. Gosling's photo comes from a scene in The Fall Guy, where he sports a futuristic space cowboy look, while Mendes' hails from a recent photoshoot.

"Do you believe in happy endings ?" Mendes wrote. "Aliana & Space Cowboy together at last. If you know, you know…. @thefallguymovie❤️."

"We do! @evamendes ❤️🙌❤️," responded The Fall Guy director David Leitch.

"Swoooooon 😍😍😍," added Teresa Palmer, the actress who plays Iggy Starr in the action-comedy.

Mendes and Gosling have emerged in recent years as a fan-favorite celebrity couple for their adorable and hilarious references to each other, both on social media and off. During Gosling's Barbie press tour, Mendes made it clear that she is her husband's No. 1 fan, even clapping back at the haters after her man received an Academy Award nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role as Ken.

"So proud of my man," Mendes wrote in January. "So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it. Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars."

She added: "So beyond proud to be this Ken's Barbie."

After the actor gave a show-stopping rendition of "I'm Just Ken" at the 2024 Oscars, the actress congratulated her hubby and hilariously asked him to get back so they could put their daughters -- Esmeralda Amada Gosling, 9, and Amada Lee Gosling, 8 -- to bed.

"You took Ken all the way to the Oscar's, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed. 💋," she captioned a photo of herself backstage at the Academy Awards wearing Gosling's pink blazer from the show.

As he kicked off promoting The Fall Guy, Gosling appeared on SNL, where he repaid the favor to his wife and the mother of his children in a sketch, in which he played the husband of a Cuban woman who had his life completely turned around after getting with her.

"I'm Dominican, he's Cuban," cast member Kenan Thompson says in the skit, pointing at Marcello Hernandez before turning to Gosling and saying, "and he is from Tennessee but ever since he married a Cuban woman, he's different."

"A Cuban wife done change you," Gosling's character responds in a thick accent, purportedly referencing Mendes' Cuban heritage. "But now, I talk like a Cuban papi."

Mendes acknowledged the sketch and the meta reference in a post of her own days later, agreeing with the sentiment and the joke completely.

"Coño! My Cuban Papi made this Cuban Mami so happy with this!! Years of hanging out with my Dad paid off," the Ghost Rider actress wrote on Instagram. "Gracias to the super talented @marcellohdz for this skit. The way you say 'Eva Mendes' 😂! And @kenanthompson always crushing."

In a more recent interview with WSJ. Magazine, Gosling elaborated on just how much his life has changed since marrying Mendes and how he now takes his family into account before accepting any role.

"I don't really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place," he shared. "This moment is what I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us. The decisions I make, I make them with Eva and we make them with our family in mind first."

RELATED CONTENT: