Ryan Gosling proved he is "Kenough" at the 2024 Oscars when he took to the stage to sing "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie.

From Los Angeles on Sunday, Gosling had fans around the world -- and inside the Dolby Theatre -- singing along to the Oscar-nominated hit as he performed an unforgettable rendition of Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt's hit, which is nominated for Best Original Song this year.

Appearing on stage accompanied by more than a dozen backup singers and dancers, Gosling -- joined by Slash and several of the other Kens from Barbie including Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans and Simu Liu -- tapped into his inner Ken doll while earing a pink sparkly suit and sunglasses to unleash the Kenergy on the audience members, starting out in the crowd before coming up to the front of the room.

ABC via Getty Images

ABC via Getty Images

The La La Land actor -- who started his career in Hollywood as a member of the Mickey Mouse Club -- gave a stunning (and comedic) rendition of the song, which peaked on the charts following the film's release.

As fans of the blockbuster summer movie well know, Gosling originally captivated audiences with the hilarious musical number as he lamented over his status in Barbie land. In the movie, he and the rest of the Kens end up battling on the beach during the song before breaking out into masterfully synchronized choreography.

For his performance in the film, Gosling is also nominated for Best Support Actor, competing against American Fiction's Sterling K. Brown, Killers of the Flower Moon's Robert De Niro, Oppenheimer's Robert Downey Jr. and Poor Things' Mark Ruffalo. Ultimately the award went to Downey Jr. for playing Lewis Strauss in the Christopher Nolan flick.

ABC via Getty Images

ABC via Getty Images

Along with "I'm Just Ken," Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's beloved Barbie ballad, "What Was I Made For?," is also up for Best Original Song. The track has already won Best Original Song at the 2024 Golden Globes and was named Song of the Year at the 2024 GRAMMYs.

However, it hasn't been a full sweep for the siblings' smash hit. "I'm Just Ken" took home Best Song at the 29th Critics' Choice Awards to the visible shock of Gosling himself. As Ronson said while accepting the award, "Ryan Gosling, this is as much your award as ours. You made the world -- or the audience -- fall in love with this song with your matchless performance."

The 2024 Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on ABC.

