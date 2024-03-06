Shania Twain was so impressed with her personalized Barbie, she had to summon Ryan Gosling's Oscar-nominated character.

On Wednesday, the "I Feel Like a Woman" singer shared her hilarious reaction to seeing her Role Model Barbie.

"I had to," Twain captioned the TikTok video. "But seriously...I am honored to be recognized as a @barbie role model -- I have my own one-of-a-kind Barbie doll!!! Pinch me!! #Barbie #Sumbline."

In the clip, Twain is presented with her official Shania Twain Barbie doll. After she grabs it, she gives it a look of approval, hands it back to the person, and asks "Just give me a minute."

Twain walks off camera and screams "sublime," before coming back into the frame and saying "approved."

The songstress also took to Instagram to celebrate the iconic moment and give the world a close-up look at her doll.

"Ladies and gentlemen... HER 🥹💗 I am honoured to be recognised as a Barbie role model - I have my own one-of-a-kind Barbie doll!! Pinch me!! All I’ve wanted to do my whole life is tell stories of empowerment, independence and self-expression through my songwriting, getting to do that and inspire women and girls along the way is the dream... everything else is a beautiful bonus," she wrote. "It means a lot to expand my responsibility as a role model into the Barbie world, thank you @barbie and Mattel for creating this reflection of me. I love her!! #Barbie #Barbie65."

In addition to Twain, Viola Davis, Kylie Minogue and Helen Mirren were the other three women in entertainment who were honored with dolls this year, in honor of International Women's Day (March 9) and Barbie's 65th birthday.

Twain's TikTok is a callback to Gosling's hilarious moment in the Barbie movie where Margot Robbie's Barbie approaches Ken at his "mojo dojo casa house" to seemingly accept the offer of becoming his "long-term, long-distance, low-commitment casual girlfriend."

Ken asks Barbie to excuse him for a moment which is when he takes the opportunity to excitedly yell out "sublime" at what he thought was a win.

In November, Robbie spoke to ET and admitted that Gosling's improvised scene still leaves her in stitches.

"The one that I always -- It was one line that Ryan improvised on the day. When he yells out 'sublime.' I wasn't prepared for that, that wasn't in the script and to this day, that makes me laugh," she said.

