Shania Twain is here for this viral moment. The music icon offered her co-sign on a recent meme making the rounds on the internet, featuring a shirtless Jason Kelce and one of her most famous lyrics from the 1997 hit, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman."

The social media post in question begins with the scenario, "Shania Twain comes on at the bar: 'Let's Go Girls.'" The respondent replies with "Me:" and a photo of shirtless Jason screaming in the stands with a can of beer in his hand during the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The 58-year-old singer reshared the hilarious post, appropriately commenting with three cry-laughing emojis.

Twain is the latest to respond to Jason's scene-stealing moment, which went down after his brother, Travis Kelce, scored a touchdown for the Chiefs on their way to a 27-24 victory over the Bills.

Jason's 2-year-old daughter, Elliotte, offered another LOL-worthy reaction, while Travis said on the duo's New Heights podcast that his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was enchanted by his charms that day.

"Tay says she absolutely loved you," Travis relayed.

Less impressed was Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, who had apparently asked him to be on his "best behavior."

"She was like, 'Jason, don't you dare,'" Jason said on New Heights. "I was like, 'Hey, I'm just letting you know it's happening. I'm not asking for permission. I'm doing this.'"

"She was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor," Jason added. "She was like, 'Do not. Be on your best behavior.' I was like, 'Kylie, when I met you, the first day I met you, I was black-out drunk and fell asleep at the bar.' This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I want to make my best first impression... This is my best chance."

While his latest season with the Philadelphia Eagles has officially ended, Jason has also recently addressed speculation about whether he plans to retire from the NFL.

"I'm not trying to be dramatic and continue to draw this thing out. I'm really not," he said on an episode of New Heights earlier this month. "It's just something that I think, when it's time to officially announce what's happening in the future, it'll be done in a way that's definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I've had. And, you know, I don't think that it would be respectful or even accurate to be able to do that right after a game like that."

Jason later admitted that after a tough end to his own season, he was eager to spend some time blowing off steam during Travis' rowdy game.

"Listen, we just got done obviously with a very grueling season in Philadelphia, mentally and physically," he shared. "This was an opportunity to honestly go someplace and forget all of that. Just go have fun and root on your brother. I haven't had the opportunity to go to a game of yours in like two years now because of the Super Bowl and other circumstances. I was excited to go to Buffalo, one, to cheer you on, but also to experience the legendary Bills Mafia."

