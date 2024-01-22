Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are going strong amid packed schedules and keeping their eyes toward the future of their relationship. As Kelce's NFL season nears its end and Swift's Eras Tour is gearing back up, a source tells ET where the couple stands today.

"Taylor and Travis are doing really well," the source says. "They try to spend as much time as they can together. Travis also makes it a point to make sure Taylor feels as comfortable as possible at his home. They have discussed their future as a couple and are excited at the idea of it."

The source adds, "Right now, Travis is focused on Valentine's Day and wants to do something fun and special for Taylor."

Gotham/GC Images

The upcoming holiday comes amid a whirlwind time for the duo.

Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs are set to play the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 28 as they continue their bid for the NFL Super Bowl on Feb. 11. Meanwhile, Swift is nominated in six categories for the GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 4, including Album of the Year for Midnights, along with Song of the Year and Record of the Year for its lead single, "Anti-Hero." Then, her Eras Tour will resume after a two-month hiatus on Feb. 7 in Tokyo, Japan, where she'll play for four nights.

The upcoming awards ceremony could prove to be a big moment for Swift. Should Midnights win Album of the Year when the GRAMMY trophies are handed out, she would secure her place above Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon for the most wins in the category of all time. The 12-time GRAMMY winner already has a trio of Album of the Year wins under her belt for Fearless, 1989 and Folklore. With her latest Midnights nomination, Swift has already tied Barbra Streisand for the most nominations in the category with six. (Swift's albums Red and Evermore were also previously nominated.)

Al Bello/Getty Images

Amid her break from touring, Swift has been a mainstay at Kelce's Chiefs games. Most recently, she traveled to Buffalo, New York, to see them score a victory over the Bills on Sunday along with Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce. Swift's longtime pal, Cara Delevingne, was also on hand for the game, posing for pics with Swift's new friend -- Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes.

The artist has also been busy in the recording studio, with fans eagerly speculating that she's gearing up to announce the expected release of Reputation (Taylor's Version). While Swift has offered plenty of clues when it comes to her recent fashion choices, she has yet to reveal any concrete details.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Kelce continues work on his weekly podcast, New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother. In a recent episode, he made a subtle remark about having Valentine's Day on the brain.

During an ad read, Kelce admitted he was "feeling the Valentine's Day pressure."

Al Bello/Getty Images

Earlier this month, a source told ET that the "Karma" singer and the athlete, both 34, are "closer than ever before and everyone around them can see that they’re an amazing match."

"They love being together no matter what they’re doing and appreciate the little things in life. They try to lead as normal lives as possible as a couple and are enjoying the upswing and growth in their relationship. They believe that timing is everything and that this is their time," the source said. "Their families are both on board and everyone on Travis’ side loves Taylor and vice versa. It’s a supportive dynamic all around. Their loved ones have never seen either of them so happy and hope and believe that it will continue."

