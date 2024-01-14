Taylor Swift had someone to keep her hands warm in the Kansas City chill!

The GRAMMY-winning singer and the Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, had a sweet moment as they made their exit out of Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.

Following the Chiefs playoff win against the Miami Dolphins, Swift and Kelce, both 34, were hand-in-hand as they made their way out of the stadium and into the artic chill of the city.

In a clip shared on X (formally known as Twitter) Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, exit first and walk past press and workers of the stadium. Right behind them are Swift and Kelce (who rocks a brown checkered coat over an all-black outfit and shades) as they hold hands and chat while walking past the cameras.

Getty

The pair (who have been dating since the summer) were in their own world as Kelce said something to the "Midnights" singer, making her laugh.

During the game, Swift was in the suites supporting no. 87, as the Chiefs played their wild card matchup, in below freezing temperatures. The "Cruel Summer" singer braved the cold as the rocked a custom Kelce puffer jacket made by San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin Juszczyk, and a beanie.

Juszczyk also made the similar jacket Mrs. Mahomes donned, honoring her hubby, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, which she paired with the Clyde's faux fur Dollop bucket hat.

Getty

Once situated inside her seat, Swift cozied up next to Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce. They're no strangers to chatting it up at Kelce's games, and they did so again on Saturday night. At one point, Swift could be seen leaning out the window and high-fiving fans who were also braving the freezing temperatures.

Getty

Swift has become a regular fixture at the Chiefs games -- since making her first appearance at Arrowhead on Sept. 24. Last week, the "Love Story" singer was noticeably absent as Kelce and the boys faced-off against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Although she was in L.A., Swift traded in her Kelce apparel for a green gown as she attended the 2024 Golden Globes, where she went viral for her moment with bestie, Selena Gomez and shade towards Jo Koy's jokes.

For more on Taylor and Travis' NFL season of love, click below.

RELATED CONTENT: