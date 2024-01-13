Taylor Swift's secret to weathering extremely cold temperatures in Kansas City for the Dolphins-Chiefs AFC wild-card playoff game? A custom Travis Kelce jacket!

The Midnights singer arrived Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium wearing a puffer jacket that paid homage to her NFL star boyfriend. She also donned a black shirt and white beanie. The eye-catching jacket is courtesy of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, who handmade the jacket that's sure to take Swifties by storm. Brittany Mahomes donned her own custom puffer jacket honoring her hubby, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and she paired it with Clyde's faux fur Dollop bucket hat.

Once past the bowels of Arrowhead Stadium and ushered to hear seat, Swift literally faced frozen windows in the luxury box. Even part of the field was frozen during the game, and ditto for Chiefs coach Andy Reid's mustache! The temperature at kickoff time was 4 degrees below zero, with a wind chill at a bone-crushing minus 27 degrees. CBS Sports reported that there have only been five games ever where the kickoff temperature was below zero, and this game is one of them.

Just for kicks, the game-time temperature in Miami is 70 degrees.

Once situated inside her seat, Swift cozied up next to Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce. They're no strangers to chatting it up at Kelce's games, and they did so again on Saturday night. At one point, Swift could be seen giving leaning out the window and high-fiving fans who are also braving the freezing temperatures.

Getty

Getty

Swift's appearance at the playoff game comes less than a week after she attended the 2024 Golden Globes, where she was nominated in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category. The Golden Globe went to Barbie.

All good though. The "Anti-Hero" still had the best night, sans the Jo Koy "joke."

Ahead of the Chiefs' playoff game, ET spoke with Donna about a possible Kelce brothers rematch in the Super Bowl. But to see her boys -- Travis and Jason Kelce -- squaring off again in the Super Bowl with their respective teams is an improbable notion. Only once in the history of the NFL have the two same teams made it back to the Super Bowl in back-to-back seasons. It happened nearly three decades ago, when the Dallas Cowboys met the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVIII on Jan. 30, 1994.

"No, I think to get back to the Super Bowl is tough enough as it is," she said when asked about the potential rematch. "But I really think that this year has been difficult and the teams ... there's a lot of parity. So, we'll see what happens."

