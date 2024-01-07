Taylor Swift Looks Unamused By Jo Koy's Golden Globes Joke About Her

Taylor Swift is used to shaking it off and has another thing to add to the list.

During the 81st Golden Globes on Sunday, host Jo Koy made a joke aimed at the "Karma" singer during his opening monologue, joking about the amount of air time Swift, 34, has received recently at NFL games in comparison to how much she will be shown during the awards ceremony.

"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," the comedian, 52, said.

The camera then cut to Swift in the audience, pursing her lips before sipping her drink and looking deadpan as the audience laughed and gasped.

Swift -- who is in the audience as a nominee for the newly created Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award -- could be seen seated next to friend and Miles Teller's wife, Keleigh Teller, who also looked thoroughly unimpressed.

On social media platform X -- formerly known as Twitter -- fans of the singer ripped the host for his comment and asked him to do better in the future.

"oof. I don’t think Taylor Swift liked Jo Koy’s joke about her…" one person wrote on Twitter, attaching a clip of the joke.

The joke from Koy comes after Swift has faced criticism for being shown too much during NFL games as she supports boyfriend Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. In her Time Person of the Year feature, Swift addressed the claims that she's a "scene stealer" at the games, saying she has no control over how much she is shown.

"There's a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don't know if I’m being shown 17 times or once," she said.

"I'm just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads," the singer continued.

