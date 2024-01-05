Gypsy Rose Blanchard was definitely not ready for it. It being the newfound fame since her prison release last month. But one thing she's certain about since amassing more than 13 million followers on social media is that she's not going to respond to your DMs.

Blanchard sat down exclusively with ET's Rachel Smith ahead of her highly anticipated docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, airing on Lifetime, and she admitted that she's still adjusting to all the attention. Her face, of course, has been everywhere since she was released from the prison facility in Chillicothe, Missouri, after serving 85 percent of her 10-year prison sentence. In 2016, she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after she and Nicholas Godejohn concocted a plan to kill her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, which he eventually carried out. Godejohn was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Following her prison release, photographers spotted her and her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, checking out of a hotel. She was also spotted at a fast food joint, where she posed with a fan. She soon joined social media and quickly amassed 6 million followers on Instagram and a whopping 7 million followers on TikTok. From selfies to a welcome home party, just about every one of her posts garnered headlines, and it's a lot to take in.

"I don't even comprehend it at this point because for me, I'm just another face in the crowd," Blanchard tells ET. "So, when I came out of prison I didn't expect this giant wave of social media, you know? I'm posting selfies just like the next person would or the next person not thinking anything of it. And before [you know it] it has 2 million views. I'm just like, 'OK?!'"

When reminded of the millions of followers, Blanchard responds, "It's an adjustment."

That being said, Blanchard's not slowing down anytime soon.

"I'm having fun with the selfies and the Snapchats and all this kind of stuff," she says. "I'm just having fun with it."

With millions of followers on social media, inquiring minds want to know if that list includes celebrities or influencers, and if any of them have slid into her DMs. But the truth is, she has no idea.

"I haven't honestly checked my DMs," Blanchard says. "I'm flooded. I am so flooded right now. I just post and kind of let it be. I'm just like, 'Oh, that's a cute picture.'"

So, to be sure -- Blanchard does not check her DMs?

"No! I'm not!" she says. "So, to everyone out there: I don't check my DMs. Sorry."

It's been just over a week since her prison release (following Dee Dee's 2015 murder after she was believed to have inflicted years of abuse on Blanchard due to Munchausen by proxy, a rare disorder in which a guardian exaggerates or induces illness in a child for attention and sympathy), and Blanchard says freedom's still way too fresh for her to have experienced any challenges when it comes to reintegrating into society.

"Honestly, I haven't had enough time to even have anything be difficult to integrate to," she says. "I've been on a very fast-paced track these last few days, and I'm just trying to take it day by day. The next step and the next step and the next step."

And that next stop just may be a trip to see Taylor Swift at The Eras Tour.

"At some point I plan to go, yeah" she says.

Blanchard's a big fan of her music, but also what Swift represents.

"I love her music. I mean, I don't think there's many people that don't love her music. She's hitting the top charts right now but I think that she is an inspiration to women. She's all about girl power, which is great," Blanchard gushes.

And Blanchard's favorite Swift tracks?

"I am loving her Midnights era. I am loving it," she reveals. "'Karma' has been my number one on my playlist."

The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard premieres Jan. 5 on Lifetime.

RELATED CONTENT: