Gypsy Rose Blanchard got a warm home reception following her prison release.

The 32-year-old on Friday shared on Instagram a photo with stepsister, Mia, as they posed in front of giant gold "Welcome Home" balloons. Blanchard captioned the photo, "Sister Love." The snap came on the same day she shared her first selfie -- dubbed the "First selfie of freedom!" -- since her release from prison on Thursday.

Blanchard, infamous for her involvement in the killing of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, was released from prison after serving 85 percent of her 10-year sentence. Blanchard and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, were convicted in 2016 for orchestrating the murder of Dee Dee, who had been manipulating her daughter's life, portraying her as terminally ill, known as Munchausen syndrome.

The same night of her welcome home party, Blanchard was also forced to warn her more than 4.1 million Instagram followers to beware of "fake Gypsy accounts." Her warning post included a screenshot of an account with nearly 6,000 followers pretending to be her.

"WARNING! Watch out for fake Gypsy accounts like this one. My instagram is verified and I am working on verification on my other social media," she shared in her caption. "Please be mindful of what accounts you see and follow and report any suspicious or fake accounts. Thank you."

On Saturday, Blanchard shared a teaser for the upcoming Lifetime docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. The three-night event premieres Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Hours after she was released from prison in Chillicothe, Missouri, photographers spotted her leaving her hotel room alongside her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson. ET confirmed that she was released early in the day from the Chillicothe Correctional Center at 3:30 a.m. local time. Karen Pojmann, a spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Corrections, told The Associated Press that Blanchard, who in 2018 gave a revealing interview with ABC News, was granted parole after serving 85 percent of her original sentence.

Blanchard shared with ABC News in 2018 what transpired after Godejohn committed the crime while she waited in the bathroom.

"I heard her scream once, and there was more screaming but not like the kind in a horror film. Just like a startled scream, and she asked, 'Who was it that was in the bedroom?' And she called out to my name about three or four times,'" Blanchard told ABC News's 20/20. "And at that point, I wanted to go help her so bad, but I was so afraid to get up. It's like my body wouldn't move. Then everything just went quiet."

Days before her release, Blanchard told People that she regretted conspiring with Godejohn, who was sentenced to life in prison, to kill her mom.

"Nobody will ever hear me say I'm glad she's dead or I'm proud of what I did. I regret it every single day," she said. "She didn't deserve that. She was a sick woman and unfortunately I wasn't educated enough to see that. She deserved to be where I am, sitting in prison doing time for criminal behavior."

