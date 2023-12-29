Gypsy Rose Blanchard took to social media to share her first photo just hours after her release from prison.

Blanchard, infamous for her involvement in the killing of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, was released from prison Thursday after serving 85 percent of her 10-year sentence. Blanchard and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, were convicted in 2016 for orchestrating the murder of Dee Dee, who had been manipulating her daughter's life, portraying her as terminally ill.

Taking to Instagram, Blanchard shared her first post-release selfie, captioned "First selfie of freedom!"

In the image, Blanchard is wearing a big grin as well as a ombre light blue sweatshirt and jeans.

The post marks a significant moment in Blanchard's life, as she steps into a new chapter after eight years behind bars.

In a recent interview with People, Blanchard revealed insights into her life post-incarceration. She disclosed her marriage to Ryan Scott Anderson, 37, whom she met during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Describing him as her "emotional backbone" throughout her time in prison, Blanchard expressed gratitude for Anderson's unwavering support during both the highs and lows of her incarceration.

Blanchard shared, "Ryan has seen me through some really good times, some really hard times. I would say that he is probably the most compassionate soul that I've ever met, and the most patient."

The shocking case unfolded when it was discovered that Dee Dee Blanchard had been fabricating her daughter's medical condition, forcing her to use a wheelchair, shaving her head, and administering unnecessary medications.

Looking ahead, Blanchard acknowledged the challenges she faces in building a new life, including the difficult task of explaining her family's troubled history to her future children. She expressed optimism about the future, stating, "We're in love. It's hard because I'm going into a new life and I'm newly married, and I'm going to have kids one day, and I'm going to have to explain to my kids why their grandmother on mommy's side isn't around. And that's going to be a really hard conversation."

Despite the hurdles ahead, Blanchard is hopeful that her newfound freedom will bring happiness and fulfillment. She said, "I don't foresee any major hardships. I think this, being in prison, has been the hard part. I think when I'm at home with my family, with my husband's arms around me and I'm surrounded by my loved ones, that is when I will be happy."

