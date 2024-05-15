Hailey Bieber is showing off her trendy maternity style.

The 27-year-old Rhode Skin founder put her growing baby bump on display as she stepped out on Tuesday in Los Angeles, California. Hailey was photographed alongside her husband, Justin Bieber, as the expectant couple exited an office building together.

Hailey, who is currently pregnant with the longtime pair's first child, bared her belly in a white crop top under an oversized blazer and dress pants with black loafers.

The 30-year-old musician kept it casual in neon green athletic shorts, a R.E.M. band tee and a cream beanie.

Hailey Bieber glows in crop top showing off her baby bump as she leaves an office building in L.A. with Justin Bieber on May 14, 2024 - SPOT / Stoianov / BACKGRID

Justin and Hailey announced their pregnancy news last week in a video from their vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii. In the sweet post, Hailey's bump is accentuated in a form-fitting lace gown.

Though they did not share her due date, ET has learned that Hailey is currently six months along.

"Hailey and Justin are looking forward to finally having a family of their own," a source now tells ET. "They're excited to grow closer, learn together, and share this beautiful experience with each other. They're soaking up this time and appreciating this moment with close friends and family on both sides."

The source adds, "This experience is very sacred to Hailey and Justin, and they wanted to share the joy privately as a couple and within their intimate circle first before telling the world and making the news public."

Among those celebrating the big reveal was Justin's mom, Pattie Mallette.

"So, I have been waiting for this day, and now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y'all and say: Oh my gosh! I'm gonna be a grandma! Oh my goodness!" Pattie excitedly gushed in a video posted to Instagram.

"Justin and Hailey, you are going to be the best parents ever," Pattie continued, before declaring, "I am so excited!"

The pregnancy comes at a tender time for the parents-to-be.

"They believe that parenthood will elevate their relationship to an untouchable level and deepen their bond even more," says ET's source. "They’re looking at Hailey’s pregnancy, as well as their vow renewal, as a fresh start and way to move forward. They can’t wait to take this new and exciting next step together."

The source also notes that Hailey and Justin are looking forward to stepping into their new roles together.

"Justin thinks Hailey will be a dedicated, loving, caring, and accepting mom, and Hailey thinks Justin will be a committed, protective, engaging, fun, and giving dad" the source shares. "They both think they will make a great team and be balanced parents together."

The source adds, "Hailey has been doing great throughout her pregnancy and she is glowing more and more every day. She feels so blessed that this prayer has been answered for them. Justin has been very attentive and Hailey and their baby are his number one priority. They are both committed to their relationship and are very involved and present with one another."

As for how the Biebers are preparing to welcome their little one, the source says, "Hailey and Justin are reading baby books, seeking counsel, talking to friends that are also parents, leaning on their own parents and family, and taking in healthy, informative, and educated advice across the board."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Justin and Hailey tied the knot back in September 2018.

They have been open about wanting kids over the last few years. In 2019, a source told ET that Justin "always wanted to be a young father."

"[Justin's] parents were young when they had him," ET's source said of Pattie Mallette and Jeremy Bieber, both of whom were 18 when Justin was born. "He's always loved the relationship they have and how it’s more of a friendship."

Then, in February 2022, a source told ET that the couple wants "to have a big family someday."

"They both know what great parents they are going to be together," the source said at the time. "They both feel like part of their reason for being on earth was to be parents. It has been instilled in them since day one and they are looking forward to making that happen."

