In the wake of Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber's, pregnancy announcement, Selena Gomez took to Instagram to share a heartfelt moment with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old actress-singer posted a sweet photo with Blanco, 36, on her Instagram Story. The black-and-white snapshot captured Selena and Benny holding hands, seemingly cuddled under a blanket. Alongside the cozy picture, Selena included promotional shots of her show, Selena + Chef, where she tests her culinary skills with a Texas barbecue twist.

Selena Gomez holds Benny Blanco's hand. - Instagram

In another photo shared by Selena, she and Benny are seen posing with a large group, including her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Martin Short and Steve Martin.

While the timing of the posts coincides with her ex-boyfriend's baby news, Selena has refrained from commenting on the matter publicly.

Selena Gomez and co-stars - Instagram

Selena's relationship with Justin has been a subject of public interest for years, particularly in light of his subsequent marriage to Hailey. However, Selena has consistently shown support for Hailey, emphasizing that there's no animosity between them.

In an Instagram post in March 2023, Selena addressed the negative attention directed at Hailey, stating, "No one should have to experience hate or bullying." Similarly, Hailey has defended Selena against unfounded rumors, expressing frustration with the narrative that pits women against each other.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco - Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

A rep tells ET that Hailey is a little over six months pregnant, and that she and Justin "are thrilled to be expecting a baby together. They have wanted this for a long time and can't wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world."

The source added, "Hailey and Justin are united and have been on the same page when it comes to parenthood. They have experienced so much together as a couple and feel ready to take this next step in their lives and relationship. Hailey is such a natural caretaker and Justin knows she will be the best mom, and Hailey has always thought that Justin will make an amazing dad. Hailey, Justin, their families and loved ones are so excited for this beautiful blessing."

Prior to the big announcement, 30-year-old Justin and the 27-year-old Hailey made it no secret that they wanted to have children together.

In an interview with Vogue Arabia, Hailey stated, "I love kids and I can't wait to have my own. I would say now that's a closer reality."

Justin has also talked about having children with his wife. In an emotional Instagram message, he explained taking time off from music to focus on his mental health, and also mentioned wanting to be a dad.

"I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be," he wrote. "Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health."

A source previously told ET that the singer has "always wanted to be a young father" and that he and Hailey have discussed their plans for children.

"[Justin's] parents were young when they had him," the source noted, referring to Pattie Mallette and Jeremy Bieber being 18 when the singer was born. "He's always loved the relationship they have and how it's more of a friendship."

"Justin and Hailey have talked about kids, and it’s a priority to them," the source continued. "They want to be in the right place before having them: having a home, being married and Justin being in a good mental state. The couple wants a few kids and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if that happened soon."

Justin and Hailey Bieber - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Back in 2021, Justin said he wanted to start trying to have kids in his Amazon Prime documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World.

"My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them," he said. "Make sure I put my family first. And, hopefully, we squish out a little nugget."

Hailey appeared shocked and responded, "In 2021?!," to which Justin asked, "The end of 2021? We start trying?"

A source also told ET in February 2022 that the couple wants "to have a big family someday."

"They both know what great parents they are going to be together," the source said. "They both feel like part of their reason for being on earth was to be parents. It has been instilled in them since day one and they are looking forward to making that happen."

RELATED CONTENT: