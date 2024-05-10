One of Justin Bieber's exes is excited for his baby news! The 30-year-old singer and his wife, Hailey Bieber, received lots of love from their friends after sharing that the model is pregnant with their first child.

Sofia Richie Grainge, who dated Justin briefly in 2016 shortly after he and Hailey split the first time, commented on the news with heart and love emojis, writing, "Ahh!! Congratulations."

Sofia, 25, will soon be a mother herself, as she is currently nine months pregnant and expecting a baby girl with husband Elliot Grainge.

Justin Bieber and Sofia Richie are seen at Yaesu shopping mall on Aug. 14, 2016 in Tokyo, Japan. - Jun Sato/GC Images

Earlier this week, she shared a sweet baby bump pic in a white tank top, writing, "9 months of bliss 💕🕊️."

As for Hailey, 27, a source told ET that she is more than six months along and is "thrilled to be expecting."

Hailey and Justin shared their baby news via Instagram on Thursday with a series of photos and videos of themselves at their vow renewal ceremony in Kilauea, Hawaii. The couple wore Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Forever bands as a part of the celebration.

In addition to Sofia, the couple got plenty of love from their other high-profile friends.

Kendall Jenner commented, "Ahhhh here come the tears again."

Kim Kardashian wrote, "I love you guys sooooo much!!!!"

Paris Hilton wrote with a series of heart emojis, "Congratulations love."

And Chrissy Teigen commented, "EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!! You are going to be an amazing amazing mommy oh boy get ready!!! So exciting so happy for you both!!"

RELATED CONTENT: