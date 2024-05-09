Hailey and Justin Bieber have a baby, baby, baby on the way -- and the little one is set to arrive quicker than fans may realize.

A rep for the soon-to-be first-time mom confirmed to ET that Hailey is "a little over six months pregnant." After noticeably keeping a low profile in recent months, the model and her famous husband of nearly six years unexpectedly announced their pregnancy on Thursday. Instead of words, the two posted photos and videos from what appears to be their outdoor vow renewal ceremony, Hailey's baby bump on full display as she donned a white lace gown for the occasion.

“Hailey and Justin are thrilled to be expecting a baby together," a source told ET. "They have wanted this for a long time and can't wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world. Hailey and Justin are united and have been on the same page when it comes to parenthood. They have experienced so much together as a couple and feel ready to take this next step in their lives and relationship."

Added the source, "Hailey is such a natural caretaker and Justin knows she will be the best mom, and Hailey has always thought that Justin will make an amazing dad. Hailey, Justin, their families and loved ones are so excited for this beautiful blessing."

That excitement was crystal clear in the comments section of each star's post.

"EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!" Chrissy Teigen wrote on Hailey's page."You are going to be an amazing amazing mommy oh boy get ready!!! So exciting so happy for you both!!"

Echoed Olivia Culpo, "Ah!!!!!!! Most exciting news ever!!!!!"

This is the latest personal milestone for the longtime couple, who have been faced with questions about parenthood from the start.

A year ago, the Rhode founder told The Sunday Times, "I want kids so bad but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

However, as she acknowledged, "We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe."

Back in 2019, Justin predicted how he would be as a father, writing in an Instagram post to Hailey, "One day I’ll be doing daddy daughter dates….. not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!"

RELATED CONTENT: