Justin Bieber Opens Up About Having Kids With Wife Hailey One Day

Justin Bieber has babies on the brain.



The "As Long as You Love Me" singer opened up about being a father one day in a touching Instagram post on Wednesday about spending time with his wife, Hailey. The pair secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse last September, two months after getting engaged last July.



"Love dates with you baby," Justin captioned a shot of him and Hailey at Disneyland. "One day I’ll be doing daddy daughter dates….. not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!"



"Always have the most fun with you.. ❤️," Hailey commented.

A source recently told ET that Justin, 25, "always wanted to be a young father" and that he and Hailey, 22, have discussed having children together.

"[Justin's] parents were young when they had him," ET's source explains. Both Pattie Mallette and Jeremy Bieber were 18 when Justin was born. "He’s always loved the relationship they have and how it’s more of a friendship," the source says.

"Justin and Hailey have talked about kids, and it’s a priority to them. They want to be in the right place before having them: having a home, being married and Justin being in a good mental state," the source continued. "The couple wants a few kids and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if that happened soon."

