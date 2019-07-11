The Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber collab you’ve been waiting for has arrived!



Days after teasing something new, the 17-year-old songstress revealed that she and Bieber had gotten together to gift the world a new version of her hit single, "Bad Guy."



"Gold teeth, my neck, my wrist is froze/ I got more ice than, than the snow/ That guy, don't act like you don't know/ That guy, so critical (skrrt)," Bieber whisper-sings on the track’s new second verse of the anthem. "Tattoos on both my sleeves/ Yeah, I don't sleep, please don't wake me/ Loosen my tie up so I can breathe/ It ain't political, oh no (Uh-uh)."



Both Eilish and Bieber promoted the track with a throwback photo of the former standing before a wall covered with photos of the latter in a sequined red dress.



"BAD GUY FEAT. JUSTIN BIEBER OUT NOWWW OMGFFFFGGG ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE MAN," she captioned her post.

In March, Eilish spoke with ET at her album immersive pop-up experience presented by Spotify, where she admitted that the pop singer had DM’ed her on Twitter.



"I mean, Justin Bieber did!" Eilish said, adding, "The first thing he sent was a screenshot of a DM I sent him in 2014. You know how when you follow somebody, you can see everything they DM'd you in the past? It, like, it felt good and it felt bad at the same time."



She also gushed about how much she adores the fellow performer, whom she hadn’t met in person at that point.



"It started when I was, like, 12, I believe," she confessed, adding that she totally had "big ass" posters of him on the walls, which are verified in the new throwback image. "He's amazing. He's so sweet and, like, I feel -- just, honestly, I feel for him, man. He's been through a lot, dude."



Check out their collab above.

