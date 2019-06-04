Britney Spears excited her Instagram followers with an homage to one of her most iconic performances.

On Monday, the pop princess shared a video of herself dancing in a foyer to Billie Eilish's song, "Bad Guy," while using a stuffed snake as a prop. As fans may recall, Spears famously had a real python around her neck when performing her hit single, "Slave 4 U," at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

"Great song!! It made me pick up another 🐍 @billieeilish," the 37-year-old singer captioned the video.

Eilish, 17, replied in the comments section: "omg."

Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, also reacted to the video, jokingly writing: "The snake must be so dizzy after this 🙄😂 #goat."

Over the last week or so, Spears has made her return to social media, and even put up a video where she insists that all her posts are shared by her and her alone. "For those of you who don't think I post my own videos, I did this video yesterday," she said. "So, you're wrong, but I hope you like it."

Since then, she's shared several videos of herself working out, a few selfie shots and a pic of her and Asghari on a bike ride.

Spears had been keeping a low profile after completing her stay at a mental health facility in April, but was later spotted out and about. A source told ET last month that the singer was continuing to focus on her health and well-being, but "getting through each day is a challenge."

"Performing again right now or anytime soon is not an option," the source added, referencing recent comments made by Spears' longtime manager, Larry Rudolph. "She is in no state to be able to take care of herself let alone to do live shows. She needs to get the right combination of medication and therapy for more than just a 30-day stay in a facility for her to be able to function properly."

Here's more with the pop star:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears Attends Son Preston's 8th Grade Graduation

Britney Spears' Dad Wants to Extend Conservatorship to 3 More States

Britney Spears Says 'It’s So Nice to Be Silly' in Post-Therapy Video

Related Gallery