Britney Spears wants her fans to know that she's the one posting content to her Instagram page.

Amid the #FreeBritney movement, legal drama over her conservatorship case and rumors that her team has taken over her social media accounts, the pop star took to the app on Tuesday to directly talk to her followers.

"For those of you who don't think I post my own videos, I did this video yesterday," she says. "So, you're wrong. But I hope you like it."

The video she's referencing is one of her dancing around to "Rom Pom Pom" by Eeboo, showing off three different outfits -- a bright pink mini dress, a white off-the-shoulder frock and a flowy powder blue dress -- on a balcony. Scroll to the right to watch:

Britney has been keeping a low profile since completing her stay at a mental health facility last month, but has been spotted out and about a few times over the past few weeks. Her most recent public appearance was in Los Angeles on Monday, grabbing lunch at an Italian restaurant while her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, was serving as Best Man at a friend's wedding.

A source told ET earlier this month that Britney is continuing to focus on her health and well-being right now, but "getting through each day is a challenge" for the 37-year-old singer.

"Performing again right now or anytime soon is not an option," the source added, referencing the recent comments made by Britney's longtime manager, Larry Rudolph. "She is in no state to be able to take care of herself let alone to do live shows. She needs to get the right combination of medication and therapy for more than just a 30-day stay in a facility for her to be able to function properly."

As ET previously reported, Britney's conservatorship case is now under investigation, as a judge ordered that there be a Court Investigator's Report at the next hearing on Sept. 18. Britney's father, Jamie Spears, has been her conservator since 2008, and became her sole conservator this year after his former co-conservator, attorney Andrew Wallet, resigned in March. Her mother, Lynne Spears, has not previously played any role in the conservatorship, but has now requested special notice of all matters relating to Britney's conservatorship.

Just last week, ET learned that Britney's conservatorship is business as usual and that the pop star talks to her father several times a day. Despite the #FreeBritney protests by some of her fans, the singer already has the freedom to go where she wants, ET learned, but must have a security escort and isn't allowed to go to places like liquor stores.

