Where Britney Spears' Conservatorship Stands Amid Investigation

Britney Spears' day-to-day life hasn't changed much while her conservatorship case is under investigation.

ET has learned that Britney's conservatorship is business as usual and that the pop star talks to her father and conservator, Jamie Spears, several times a day.

Despite #FreeBritney, the singer already has the freedom to go where she wants, ET has learned, but must have a security escort and isn't allowed to go to places like liquor stores. The singer has been spotted out several times since completing her stay at a health facility last month. On Friday, Britney was all smiles while enjoying a shopping trip with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

The week before, Britney stepped out for a court hearing regarding her conservatorship case. Her mother, Lynne Spears, was in attendance, after having requested special notice of all matters relating to her daughter's conservatorship. She was not previously involved.

According to court documents, the judge for the case has ordered that there be a Court Investigator's Report at the next hearing on Sept. 18. Jamie has been Britney's conservator since 2008, and became her sole conservator this year after his former co-conservator, attorney Andrew Wallet, resigned in March.

A source told ET last week that Britney's team was focused on her well-being and "continues to encourage her to get long-term help." However, according to the source, the mother of two "has to want that and so far she seems to be more focused on having the ability to make her own decisions. Her focus at the moment is having her autonomy."

"Functioning without medication isn’t an option for her," the source added. "Her family has been incredibly worried about her and spends as much time as possible with her."

See more on Britney in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears and Boyfriend Enjoy Shopping Trip As She Focuses on Her Wellbeing

Britney Spears Is 'in No State to Take Care of Herself,' Source Says

Britney Spears' Conservatorship Judge Orders an Investigator's Report for Singer's Next Hearing

Related Gallery