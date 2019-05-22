Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, filed a notice of intent on Tuesday to expand the singer's conservatorship outside of California to three other U.S. states.

Jamie has been the 37-year-old singer's conservator since 2008, and he became her sole conservator this year after his former co-conservator, attorney Andrew Wallet, resigned in March. According to the notice of intent, obtained by ET, Jamie wants the conservatorship to also be in place in Britney’s home state of Louisiana, in addition to Hawaii and Florida. Currently, the conservatorship is only in place in California.

"Mr. Spears, in his capacity as Conservator of the Person and Estate, intends to register the Orders appointing Mr. Spears as a Conservator of the Person and Estate, as well as his Letters of Conservatorship, with states outside of California, in accordance with each of the states' required procedures, including without limitation at this time, the following: Florida, Louisiana and Hawaii," the court documents read.

On Monday, ET learned that Britney's conservatorship is business as usual and that the pop star talks to her father several times a day. Despite the #FreeBritney protests by some of her fans, the singer already has the freedom to go where she wants, ET learned, but must have a security escort and isn't allowed to go to places like liquor stores.

The singer has been spotted out several times since completing her stay at a health facility last month, most recently on Friday, when she was snapped on a shopping trip with her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

Britney also made a court appearance earlier this month in Los Angeles alongside her mother, Lynne Spears, to attend a status hearing on her conservatorship. According to court documents obtained by ET, during the hearing, the judge appointed an independent expert to evaluate the conservatorship. Additionally, ET learned that Britney asked the judge to allow her specific freedoms that she does not have access to because of her conservatorship, but the judge did not grant any of the singer's requests.

A source told ET last Wednesday that while Britney's team "continues to encourage her to get long-term help," the singer "seems to be more focused on having the ability to make her own decisions."

"Her focus at the moment is having her autonomy," the source said.

"Functioning without medication isn’t an option for her," the source continued. "Her family has been incredibly worried about her and spends as much time as possible with her."

