Looks like Britney Spears enjoyed her Memorial Day weekend!

The 37-year-old pop star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Monday, being escorted by her bodyguards as she made her way into an Italian restaurant for lunch. Britney stepped out in a bright yellow, off-the-shoulder top, which she paired with dark denim jeans, platform heels and iridescent sunnies.

ROL-AZ-Daddy/X17online.com

The blonde beauty appeared to be dining solo, as her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, was serving as Best Man at a friend's wedding. The 25-year-old personal trainer shared a few pics and videos from the nuptials to his Instagram Stories.

Instagram Stories

Britney's been keeping a low profile lately as she continues to focus on her health and well-being amid the legal drama surrounding her family over her conservatorship case. After news broke earlier this month that the case is now under investigation, a source told ET that "getting through each day is a challenge" for Britney.

"Performing again right now or anytime soon is not an option," the source added, referencing the recent comments made by Britney's longtime manager, Larry Rudolph. "She is in no state to be able to take care of herself let alone to do live shows. She needs to get the right combination of medication and therapy for more than just a 30-day stay in a facility for her to be able to function properly."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears' Dad Wants to Extend Conservatorship to 3 More States

Where Britney Spears' Conservatorship Stands Amid Investigation

Britney Spears and Boyfriend Enjoy Shopping Trip As She Focuses on Her Wellbeing

Related Gallery