Britney Spears Says 'It’s So Nice to Be Silly' in Post-Therapy Video

Britney Spears is just having some fun on social media.

The "Oops, I Did It Again" singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a quirky video of herself making a series of silly faces after a therapy session. In the clip, Spears, 37, wears a green off-the-shoulder top, black choker and her hair up in a messy ponytail as she smiles, sticks her tough out, does a kissy face and many more.

"... after therapy and being too serious it’s so nice to be silly!!!!!" the pop star wrote alongside her clip, which has over 609,000 views and counting.

Earlier this week, Spears squashed rumors that she's not the one in control of her own Instagram account.

"For those of you who don't think I post my own videos, I did this video yesterday," she said in a clip. "So, you're wrong. But I hope you like it."

The video she was referencing was one of her dancing around to "Rom Pom Pom" by Eeboo, showing off three different outfits on a balcony.

A source told ET earlier this month that the singer is continuing to focus on her health and well-being after receiving treatment at a mental health facility. However, the source said that "getting through each day is a challenge" for the mother of two.

"Performing again right now or anytime soon is not an option," the source added, referencing the recent comments made by Spears' longtime manager, Larry Rudolph. "She is in no state to be able to take care of herself let alone to do live shows. She needs to get the right combination of medication and therapy for more than just a 30-day stay in a facility for her to be able to function properly."

As ET previously reported, her conservatorship case is now under investigation, as a judge ordered that there be a Court Investigator's Report at the next hearing on Sept. 18. Her father, Jamie Spears, has been her conservator since 2008, and became her sole conservator this year after his former co-conservator, attorney Andrew Wallet, resigned in March.

Her mother, Lynne Spears, has not previously played any role in the conservatorship, but has now requested special notice of all matters relating to Britney's conservatorship.

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears Poses in Zebra Bikini After Squashing Rumors About Who's Behind Her Instagram Posts

Britney Spears' Restraining Order Against Ex-Manager Sam Lutfi Extended After He Calls It 'Unconstitutional'

Britney Spears Responds to Rumors That She Doesn't Post Her Own Videos: 'You're Wrong'

Related Gallery