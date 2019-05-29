Britney Spears isn't letting the haters get her down!

Just a few hours after squashing rumors that she's not the one in control of her own Instagram account, she took to the app again to share a photo of herself living her best life.

In the pic, the 37-year-old singer shows off her toned figure in a zebra-print bikini, posing on top of an inflatable peacock in a pool. The snap received a lot of love in the comments section, including a flirty message from her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

"Hot as..... what?" he wrote, including the heart eyes emoji.

Britney's latest post comes amid the #FreeBritney movement, legal drama over her conservatorship case and rumors that her team has taken over her social media accounts. The pop star addressed the latter in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday. "For those of you who don't think I post my own videos, I did this video yesterday," she said. "So, you're wrong. But I hope you like it."

A source tells ET that when it comes to Instagram, Britney's situation "hasn't changed."

"When she wants to post a video, she posts a video, despite advice from family and friends," the source says. "Of course, sometimes her people are concerned about how she comes across in her videos, but right now Britney would like to exercise her right to do whatever she pleases."

"Britney isn't ready to go back to work at the moment and definitely needs to take this time for self-care," adds the source. "While [her longtime manager] Larry Rudolph has taken a step back lately, he has assured her that the moment she's ready to go back to work, he will be there for her. He wants to be there for her as a manager, and will always make himself available when it comes to her career."

As for Britney's conservatorship case, that's now under investigation, as a judge ordered that there be a Court Investigator's Report at the next hearing on Sept. 18. Britney's father, Jamie Spears, has been her conservator since 2008, and became her sole conservator this year after his former co-conservator, attorney Andrew Wallet, resigned in March. Her mother, Lynne Spears, has not previously played any role in the conservatorship, but has now requested special notice of all matters relating to Britney's conservatorship.

"It's been a tough time for the family and the dynamics have changed since her father became ill," a source tells ET. "Lynne has been very involved. Jamie seems to be doing better at the moment and would like Britney to be getting more help."

Just last week, ET learned that Britney's conservatorship is business as usual and that the pop star talks to her father several times a day. Despite the #FreeBritney protests by some of her fans, the singer already has the freedom to go where she wants, ET learned, but must have a security escort and isn't allowed to go to places like liquor stores.

Additional reporting by Adriane Schwartz.

