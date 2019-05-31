Britney Spears Attends Son Preston's 8th Grade Graduation

Britney Spears' eldest son is headed to high school.

The "From the Bottom of My Broken Heart" singer's 13-year-old son, Preston, graduated from a private Christian school in Los Angeles earlier this week, according to multiple reports. Spears shares Preston, as well as 12-year-old son Jayden, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

While she didn't share any photos from her boy's ceremony, on Friday, the pop star took to Instagram to share a selfie of herself making an angry face while being stuck on the road.

"Traffic for two hours has me like 😡😡😡😡," the mother of two, who's seen wearing a white blouse and mirrored sunglasses, wrote alongside her snap.

Spears has been focusing on her health and well-being since leaving a mental health facility after suffering from tremendous stress over her father, Jamie Spears', health issues.

After hearing of the news of her treatment, Federline's powerhouse attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told ET in April that "Kevin commends Britney for recognizing that she needs to take a step back and that she is taking the reasonable steps to dealing with her situation in a responsible way. He wishes everyone well."

Federline and Spears were married from 2004 until they finalized their divorce in 2007. While she was seeking help, her two boys were being well taken care of by their father.

"The boys are in school and with their father. Britney always puts the kids first and chose this time to get help while they are with their dad. [The boys] have not been disrupted because this is their time they are normally with their father," a source told ET. "Britney knows the boys are safe and happy and well taken care of with him. This is truly a loving family that works together so that Britney can give herself this time to heal."

For more on Spears, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears Says 'It’s So Nice to Be Silly' in Post-Therapy Video

Britney Spears Poses in Zebra Bikini After Squashing Rumors About Who's Behind Her Instagram Posts

Britney Spears' Restraining Order Against Ex-Manager Sam Lutfi Extended After He Calls It 'Unconstitutional'

Related Gallery