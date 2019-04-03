Kevin Federline wants nothing but the best for Britney Spears.

A source told ET on Wednesday that the "Stronger" singer is in a facility taking time to care for herself after being under tremendous stress over her father, Jamie Spears', current health crisis.

After hearing of the news, Federline's powerhouse attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, tells ET that "Kevin commends Britney for recognizing that she needs to take a step back and that she is taking the reasonable steps to dealing with her situation in a responsible way. He wishes everyone well."

Federline and Spears were married from 2004 until they finalized their divorce in 2007. They share two children together, sons Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12.

The former dance isn't the only person offering Spears kind words during this difficult time. Her little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, also took to Instagram to praise Spears.

"Yup, she rode the bus home with me after my first day of school, cuz she’s the fn best #WCW👯‍♀️💕," Jaime Lynn wrote alongside a throwback photo of the two.

A second source told ET that Spears has been having an especially hard time after a shaky 2019 start, and took it upon herself to seek help. In January, she announced an indefinite work hiatus, postponing her album and putting her new Britney: Domination show at Park Theater at the Park MGM resort in Las Vegas on hold until further notice after her father suffered a life-threatening illness.

Late last year, Jamie was rushed to the hospital when his colon ruptured. According to a release, he spent 28 days in the hospital, and the family credited the doctors and nurses for saving his life.

"She seems to be on a constant roller coaster and can't get off. She is finally getting the help she needs," the source shared. "She is the one who finally decided she needed help and made the decision to manage her own emotions. She finally realized it was affecting her everyday life and even her relationships. She wants to feel better and more relaxed and taking time to focus on herself truly is her only option. It has been a rough year. While those closest to her have encouraged her to get help, she finally decided on her own it was time."

The source also noted that the entertainer is worried about losing her father and has been "isolating" herself aside from spending time with her children.

Hear more in the video above.

