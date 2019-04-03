Britney Spears is taking time for self-care.

A source close to the Spears family tells ET that the singer is currently in a facility taking time to care for herself because she’s been under tremendous stress over her father, Jamie Spears', current health crisis.

"She's taking ‘me time,'" the source says.

On Wednesday, Spears Instagrammed, "We all need to take time for a little "me time." :)" alongside a message reading, "Fall in Love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit."

In January, 37-year-old Spears announced that she would be taking an indefinite work hiatus, postponing her album and putting her new Britney: Domination show at Park Theater at the Park MGM resort in Las Vegas on hold until further notice, following her father, Jamie Spears, suffering a life-threatening illness. Late last year, Jamie was rushed to the hospital when his colon ruptured. According to a release, he spent 28 days in the hospital, and the family credited the doctors and nurses for saving his life.

"I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family," Spears said in a statement. "We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me."

She also wrote on Instagram, "A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand."

A source told ET last month that Jamie was "getting stronger every day" and was "doing much better."

"Britney loves her career and her fans, so the decision to step away from her career wasn't easy, but she just wanted to be there for her dad, as he's always been there for her," the source added. "She feels she owes him her life because he was there for her during her darkest hours. She is doing really well despite the circumstances and definitely plans to return to performing once she knows her father is in the clear. He still has a lot of recovering to do but really is doing much better."

Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears' Music Will Be Featured in New Musical 'Once Upon a One More Time'

Paris Hilton Recreates Classic Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears Moment From 2006

Britney Spears' Father 'Getting Stronger' Amid Illness, Singer Plans to Return to Work Once He's Clear

Related Gallery