Get ready for more Britney Spears, b***h!

A new Broadway-bound musical comedy set to the singer's legendary hits is coming to the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago this fall.

Titled Once Upon a One More Time, the musical is written by Jon Hartmere (The Upside, Bare) and directed by Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages), with choreography from fan favorites Keone & Mari Madrid from World of Dance.

According to a press release, the show will follow familiar characters like Cinderella, Snow White and other fairy tale princesses who meet "a rogue fairy godmother" that introduces them to The Feminine Mystique when they gather for their book club.

"I'm so excited to have a musical with my songs -- especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore," Spears said in a statement on Tuesday. "This is a dream come true for me!"

"Throughout her career, Britney has captivated fans across the globe with her singular brand of energy and resilience," added theater producer James L. Nederlander. "For three years, we have been working closely with her to develop a concept that perfectly encapsulates her unique spirit, and are so thrilled to finally bring this joyous and electrifying show to the stage."

The musical will kick off its opening night on Nov. 13 and run through Dec. 1 before it heads to Broadway.

The news comes two months after Spears announced she was taking an indefinite work hiatus to be by father Jamie Spears' side as he is suffering from a life-threatening illness.

"I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family," Spears said at the time. "We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me."

"Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time," she continued. "I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you."

