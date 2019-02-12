Britney Spears will definitely be back in the spotlight soon, as her father, Jamie Spears, is "getting stronger every day" and "doing much better" after suffering from a life-threatening illness.

A source tells ET that "Britney loves her career and her fans, so the decision to step away from her career wasn't easy, but she just wanted to be there for her dad, as he's always been there for her.”

"She feels she owes him her life because he was there for her during her darkest hours," the source continues. "She is doing really well despite the circumstances and definitely plans to return to performing once she knows her father is in the clear. He still has a lot of recovering to do but really is doing much better.”

About three months ago, the singer's father was rushed to the hospital when his colon ruptured, and is still in recovery. According to a release, Jamie spent the next 28 days in the hospital, and the family credits the doctors and nurses for saving his life. However, last month, the pop star announced that she would be taking an indefinite work hiatus, postponing her album and putting her new Las Vegas Britney: Domination show at Park Theater at the Park MGM resort in Las Vegas on hold until further notice. The residency was previously scheduled to kick off on Feb. 12.

"The time away has been good for her. She is doing well and her father gets stronger every day," the source details. "This health crisis and break from her career has only brought their family even closer together."

The time away from work is also allowing Spears to spend more time with her two boys: Sean, 13, Jayden, 12.

"Over the last two years, she has spent any moment not working with her boys and they are thriving both academically and socially. For the most part, she has kept them out of the limelight and they are great, well-adjusted kids," the source shares. "She is a homebody these days. She has a very tight-knit circle of friends and doesn't go out and socialize very much.”

Additionally, Spears has been able to count on her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, during this tough time.

“Her boyfriend, Sam, has been there for Britney and her family through this difficult time. After what Britney has been through in her past relationships, it's taken the family a great deal of time to trust any man, and the family has really taken to Sam," the source says, adding, "Britney will never regret taking this time off to focus on her father and her family and she's looking forward to returning to the stage and doing what she loves most.”

