Miley Cyrus Says She Wants to Collaborate With Britney Spears Again

A dream duet may be coming from Miley Cyrus... and Britney, b***h!

The 26-year-old singer recently stopped by the 103.5 KTU studio for an interview with Cubby and Carolina In the Morning, where she revealed she would love to collaborate with Britney Spears again.

"We did a song on Bangerz called 'SMS (Bangerz),' and it was one of the best experiences ever," Cyrus shared, in response to a fan who called in asking if the two would ever join forces for a second time. "I would definitely do it again."

"If you notice, I'm the first person that comments on every photo she posts," Cyrus added. "I'm her biggest fan!"

Cyrus continued on, revealing that she plans to "definitely" put out a record next year.

"I really like to take my time when releasing new music," she explained. "But when and how is still up in the air for me. Just 'cause I never like to feel that pressure or think too far ahead. I think that timing is everything."

And that was exactly the case with Mark Ronson's "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart," which Cyrus is featured on. The two released the music video for the catchy tune late last month, and if you look closely, you may notice plenty of nods to Cyrus' controversial past.

Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

A Breakdown of Miley Cyrus' 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' Music Video

Miley Cyrus Admits She's Still Healing After Losing Home in Malibu Fire

Miley Cyrus Says She Smokes Weed Again, Thanks to Her Mom

Related Gallery