Britney Spears Cuddles Up to Her Boyfriend in Sweet Beach Snaps

Britney Spears is proudly showcasing her affection for her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, in a new steamy post.

The pair spent the day in a house by the beach where the “Slumber Party” singer planted a kiss on her shirtless boyfriend’s cheek as he snapped a photo. Spears rocks an aqua-blue bikini for the sunny seaside fun.



Just hours before posting the PDA-filled moment, the 36-year-old pop icon shared a video from the same balcony. In it, she twirls outside before pretending to leap right off the balcony and into the ocean.

Spears is clearly ready to dance after it was announced in October that she’ll be returning to Las Vegas for another residency. The new stint in Sin City will net her $500,000 per show, not including a percentage from ticket sales and merchandise.



Britney Spears: Domination is setting up shop at the new Park MGM resort in February. The mother of two ended her first residency last August.

A few weeks ago, Spears shared how preparations for the new show are going with a clip in which she’s teaching a crew of male backup dancers some moves during tryouts.



“Teachin’ the new boys some new moves at auditions 😉 #BritneyDomination,” she captioned the behind-the-scene clip.

