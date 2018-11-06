Britney Spears is one “lucky” songstress!

The pop princess is gearing up for her new Domination residency in Las Vegas, Nevada, and that means there’s work to be done. Like hiring a fresh new batch of hunky, shirtless dancers.

Lucky for fans, Spears shared the fun on social media on Tuesday, posting two videos showing her teaching the potential new guys her sexy moves.

Wearing a bright pink sports bra and shorts, Spears, 36, counted to the beat and led the dancing hunks, who all appeared to be having a blast while learning the moves to Spears’ 2013 hit, “Scream and Shout.”

“Teachin’ the new boys some new moves at auditions 😉 #BritneyDomination” she captioned the first video.

Another clip showed her and the boys letting loose and prancing around the “Toxic” singer, clapping.

“Who do you think is going to make the cut for my new show?! #BritneyDomination,” Spears captioned the video.

Having wrapped her Piece of Me residency at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater on New Year’s Eve 2017, Spears is following megastars like Lady Gaga, Cher and Bruno Mars over to Sin City’s newly-revamped Park MGM, where she will kick off her Domination show in the Park Theater on Feb. 13.

