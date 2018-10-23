Oh baby baby!



Twenty years since her game-changing pop smash, “Baby One More Time,” took the world by storm, Britney Spears is reflecting on her incredible career and the “amazing” fans who have supported her throughout the years.



The songstress released her life-changing hit on Oct. 23, 1998, and on Tuesday, she took to Twitter to mark the track’s 20th anniversary.



“It’s hard to put into words what today means to me … 20 years ago, the world heard my music for the very first time!” Spears, 36, wrote. “So much has happened since then … but what I really want to say is thank you to my amazing fans who have been there for me since day 1 ...”



The tweet was accompanied by a behind-the-scenes clip of the making of the iconic “Baby One More Time” music video, in which Spears portrayed a bored schoolgirl.



“Your support over the years has meant the absolute world to me!!” she then added in the tweet thread. “Love you all!



The hitmaker then replied to several fans thanking them for their kind words.

ET talked to Spears about the song's anniversary in June, when she confessed it didn't feel like it had almost been 20 years.

"It's been so fast, you know," she said. "Like I feel like I just started yesterday. Everything still feels very new, which I guess is a blessing. But yeah, it's been a rollercoaster"

As for what she would have told herself 20 years ago, Spears responded, "Just to believe in yourself and never doubt yourself and be strong."

Spears also got sentimental about the key anniversary in August, discussing how the track took her by surprise during an interview with The Guardian.



“I knew it was a great song. It was different and I loved it, [but] I don’t think you can anticipate how a song is going to be received,” she told the U.K. outlet.



Songwriting powerhouse Max Martin, who penned the hit, is said to have offered it to TLC, Swedish singer Robyn and British boy band Five before Spears came on board following a meeting in New York. “I was pretty young at the time, so I was nervous, but he was so nice and [Martin] put me right at ease,” she recalled.



Chances are the teenager had little idea that two decades later she would remain one of pop music’s biggest stars and be preparing to launch her second residency in Las Vegas, Nevada, where her Domination show kicks off at Park MGM’s Park Theater in February.



See more on Spears below.



