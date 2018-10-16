Britney Spears' workout out got a whole lot easier thanks to Selena Gomez!

The 36-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Monday to share a look at her fierce workout. Wearing a pink crop top that read "Heart Breaker" and striped shorts, Spears looks incredible as she jumps rope, does ab exercises and lifts weights. Despite the intensity of her workout, it was made more exciting by the music playing -- Gomez's 2017 track, "Bad Liar."

"Long workout out today!!! @selenagomez definitely helped me get through it 🎀 🎀 🎀," Spears captioned the video.

This isn't the first time Spears has expressed her love for the 26-year-old singer. Back in 2016, after a fan asked Gomez about a possible duet between the pair, the younger pop star cited their work on "Hands," a tribute track for the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida. Apparently for Spears, though, one track was not enough.

"Technically, yes, but when are we working on our actual duet @selenagomez?" Spears responded in a tweet.

The sweet workout shout-out from Spears comes during a challenging time for Gomez, who was recently hospitalized following a reported emotional breakdown.

However, a source recently told ET that the hospitalization wasn't the result of some dramatic breakdown, but rather that Gomez is not one to "let things go unchecked."

"She’ll seek help as soon as she needs it – and ideally, she tries to get help before she needs it, preventatively,” the source said. "Just because she’s in a psychiatric hospital, doesn’t mean she had some wild breakdown, she just knows to stay on top of things."

Though things seem tumultuous for the former Disney star right now, the source noted that they believe Gomez will be able to get back on her feet soon.

“Selena will bounce back from this like she always does. Every day she gets stronger, it’s just important that she find a way to maintain it,” the source said, before adding that her friends are urging her to take some meaningful time out of the public eye.

"She needs to go to Texas and reconnect with her family. The best thing for her would be to spend time with her grandmother who she’s very close to. She needs to just live like a normal person," the source said.

Another source told ET that Gomez is "getting better every day," and that they don't expect her to stay in the facility long-term.

