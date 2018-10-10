Selena Gomez is getting the help she needs.

A source tells ET that "Selena has dealt with depression for a while and her and the people around her have always kept an eye on how she feels, even more so since her kidney transplant. Selena wasn’t feeling well and went to the hospital, as she does whenever she feels off. After further monitoring it was decided that Selena would seek treatment at a [mental health] facility."

According to TMZ, the 26-year-old singer went to the hospital twice in the past couple of weeks. The first time came when Gomez was at her Studio City, California home where she was reportedly in low spirits and emotional over an alarming low white blood cell count.

Gomez was released days later, but re-admitted late last week due to continued health issues stemming from her kidney transplant, according to the publication's source. The hospitalization drove Gomez to have an "emotional breakdown" where she had a "meltdown" and "freaked out" when she wasn't allowed to leave.

The "Taki Taki" singer is currently at an East Coast psychiatric facility and receiving dialectical behavior therapy, which she has received in the past, per the site.

The news comes just weeks after Gomez took to Instagram to announce that she was taking a break from social media.

"Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again," she captioned a smiling selfie. "As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi."

Earlier this year, the former Disney Channel star checked herself into a wellness program in New York after suffering from depression and anxiety. A source told ET at the time that she voluntarily made the decision because "she knows her health and wellness require ongoing maintenance."

"This most recent stint was preventative," the source explained. "She hasn’t relapsed and she's not in a bad place, quite the opposite. She did this to ensure she continues on a good path. It’s super responsible. More people should be proactive about their health and wellness instead of waiting for something bad to happen."

The source added that, in the past, it was difficult for Gomez to put her career obligations on hold in order to look after herself. Always in the spotlight, she constantly puts a lot of pressure on herself, which causes stress to both the mind and body.

"Selena isn't going to run herself into the ground again," the source said of Gomez. "These little check-ins are essential to her health. It’s not even recovery, it’s just a way of life. It's the same thing with her church -- that to her is like a weekly check-in."

"She's not afraid or ashamed to take a step back and ask for help like she was in the past," the source continued, referring to her 2016 stint at Brookhaven in Tennessee. "Her live-in treatment program in the past was really beneficial for her. It helped her relearn some behaviors and gave her healthy coping mechanisms."

See more on the matter in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B & Selena Gomez Ooze Sex Appeal in 'Taki Taki' Music Video With DJ Snake & Ozuna

Selena Gomez Sings to Fans Before Revealing She’s Taking a Social Media Break

Selena Gomez Says She Tells Taylor Swift 'Everything' After Stepping Out With Mystery Man

Related Gallery