Selena Gomez had a girl power, feel-good kind of weekend!

The 26-year-old pop star has been out of the spotlight recently, but took to social media over the weekend to share some fun with her fans. On Instagram Stories, Gomez posted a video of herself singing along to Christian singer Lauren Daigle’s song, “This Girl.”

“My song to all of you!” she captioned the clip. "This is how much I love you! I’m not going anywhere!! I’m always here for you guys.”

Gomez, who appeared makeup-free, looked like she was in great spirits as she sang along to the track.

On Sunday, Gomez also shared a sweet pic of herself grinning from ear-to-ear in a candid moment. In the photo caption, she announced that she was taking some time off from social media, after only just recently returning to Instagram.

“Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror - like an idiot!),” she originally captioned the pic, later adding, "Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each offs, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember -negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.”

In the October issue of Elle, Gomez shared that she tries to steer clear of the web, and is only able to update Instagram on her friend's phone.

"I’m not on the internet,” she disclosed. “I haven’t been on the internet in months. I don’t have my password for Instagram. I have no apps on my phone, no photo editing apps. I have Peak, a brain game."

Despite her decision to step back from social media, Gomez first posted about her experience watching Jennifer Lopez perform at her Las Vegas residency.

“@jlo you are the definition of a triple threat!! Thank you for inspiring us female artists!” she wrote, sharing a screenshot of her private DM to the 49-year-old singer.

“You were absolutely incredible tonight!! I didn’t want to bother you while you had a moment,” continued Gomez's message to Lopez. “My flight leaves now or else I would’ve stayed! I’m so sorry!! I wanted to tell you how much you inspired me tonight!!! I haven’t felt that free in my entire life! Lol THANK YOU!! I just wanted to tell you how amazing god thinks you are!!! He was speaking o me through your show tonight!! Like made me feel like a woman!! Lol I love you so much!”

The former Disney star wasn’t Lopez's only celebrity fan. Along with Gomez, the triple-threat star posed backstage with Jessica Alba, Dua Lipa, Becky G, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Sophia Vergara on Saturday night. Gomez sported mint green pants for the occasion, and even grabbed a mic backstage to praise Lopez.

