Who isn't a J.Lo fan?

The stars were out this weekend to watch the singer at her Las Vegas residency, titled "All I Have" at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, where she broke the record on Saturday night for the highest grossing night for a show in the venue's history.

Lopez and her famous fans and friends celebrated in her dressing room backstage after the show, where they danced and sang along to music, a source tells ET. The 49-year-old's boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, was by her side, along with Jessica Alba, Sofia Vergara, Dua Lipa, and Becky G.

The group also took a photo with just the girls giving us total squad goals.

Selena Gomez was also in attendance, one day after stepping out with a mystery man for breakfast and a little shopping in Beverly Hills. The Spring Breakers star was beaming in a photo with Dua Lipa and some friends, and also took a turn on the microphone during the fun.

Other stars like Sarah Michelle Gellar and model Ireland Baldwin took group photos with Lopez.

This weekend was the second to the last weekend of Lopez's residency. Lopez's final run of shows ends on Sept. 29, and is already completely sold out. Hear what she had to say about her boyfriend, Rodriguez, watching her perform in the video below!

